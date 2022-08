SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been arrested for child abuse after a young boy was found alone outside, covered in animal feces. Around 5 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a call of a toddler walking by himself on a sidewalk in a neighborhood near Litchfield and Waddell roads. Police arrived and found the 2-year-old boy, who was wearing only a diaper and pants. The temperature was 102 degrees and officers said the child’s body was covered in what appeared to be animal feces “from head to toe.”

