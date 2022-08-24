The Athlete’s Foot is increasing its focus on community empowerment with the creation of a new council. The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot, was created with uplifting neighborhoods in mind via initiatives, enrichment and outreach programs. Breaking down its efforts further, the retailer said it will cultivate and sponsor programs such as recreational sports leagues, playgrounds, college scholarships, clothing and food drives “that directly impact underserved communities.” The Impact Council, according to The Athlete’s Foot, will operate under five pillars: community enrichment, social justice, female empowerment, children in need and creating opportunities for the homeless. “The Impact Council is focused on...

ADVOCACY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO