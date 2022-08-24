ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maya Devi

Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god

A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
kitco.com

Bitcoin Aug. 26 chart alert - Sideways price grind continues

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. trading Friday. Bears have the...
