Looking For Something To Do This Weekend In Texarkana?
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in Texarkana we have 5 things you can certainly check out. From the Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a haunted ghost walk in downtown Texarkana you can find some great things going on this weekend.
KTBS
The Vault in Wake Village opened in July; already has waiting list for vendors
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas – The Vault Shabby and Chic Home Boutique in Wake Village, Texas opened this past July and already has a waiting list for its vendors. Saturday morning the store hosted ‘The Local Food and Makers Market’ from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. which featured farm-fresh meat, fresh eggs, jelly, granola, baked treats, desserts and fresh bread.
There Are 12 Awesome Bands You Can See This Weekend In Texarkana
From the sweet sounds of "Skylar The Piano Man" to the rocking sounds of "Crooked Halo", you have 12 great bands to see this weekend in Texarkana.
KTBS
Hot dog eating contest at Hopkins Icehouse benefits Harvest Regional Food Bank
TEXARKANA, Ark. – The hot dog eating contest held at the downtown Hopkins Icehouse in Texarkana benefiting The Harvest Regional Food Bank happened Friday. The organizer Erin DeBlanc said she put the fundraiser together spur of the moment. “First and foremost, we are here to fight regional food insecurity...
KTBS
Texarkana Physical Therapy opens new location
WAKE VILLAGE, Texas - A new family-owned physical therapy office is opening in Wake Village, Texas. Texarkana Physical Therapy's newest location is in the 600 block of North Kings Highway. The new center offers a wide range of services including pre and post-operative care, treatment of orthopedic needs, sports injuries,...
KSLA
Jefferson announces run for Texarkana mayor
343 firefighters, 70 police officers, and nine EMS workers died when the Twin Towers fell. The grant comes from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. One resident describes the water as looking like “vomit and slime.”. Community finds art, food & music at La. Soul Food Festival. Updated:...
Down Some Dogs And Help Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana
Harvest Texarkana will be holding a "Hot Dog Eating Competition" this Friday with all proceeds benefitting The Harvest Regional Food Bank In Texarkana.
Welcome Thor! The Newest Member of the Texarkana Texas Police Department
It's a good day for the Texarkana Texas Police Department as they announced the addition of a brand new member to the police department. Thor is a new K-9 and he is a handsome boy. The TTPD made the announcement on its Facebook page. Thor is a full-blooded Dutch Sheppard...
KSLA
Hooks woman dead after rear-ending 18-wheeler near Texarkana
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A woman from Hooks, Texas is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County involving an 18-wheeler. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck happened Thursday, Aug. 25 around 5:20 p.m. on I-30 about three miles west of Texarkana. Preliminary findings show the driver of the 18-wheeler had slowed down in traffic because of a previous crash in the westbound lane. That’s when the driver of the other vehicle, a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis, rear-ended the 18-wheeler.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, August 25, 2022: Welcome, Bodcaw Bank
Magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.
Unsolved Texas ‘Moonlight Murders’ Still Inspire Horror Over 75 Years Later
Two young lovers are parked in a remote area late at night in Texarkana, Texas. They are holding hands, kissing and caressing each other. It's a sweet and thrilling moment, albeit a typical and nearly mandatory step towards adulthood. It's 1946. Today, they would have been old enough to be my great-grandparents. But for now they are so preciously young.
menastar.com
Texarkana, Ark. and Texas election races unfolding for November
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the election date is rounding the corner in November, the city of Texarkana in Arkansas and Texas races are unfolding. On the Texarkana, Texas side, all incumbents are running uncontested. While on the Arkansas side, three of four city offices are being challenged in the upcoming election.
KTBS
Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue seeking volunteers
TEXARKANA, Texas - Are you looking to help the community, and learn some valuable skills at the same time?. If so, the Bowie County Sheriff's Office K9 Search and Rescue Team might be the perfect fit for you. The team was formed by former Sheriff James Prince in the late...
KSLA
Texarkana businessman to challenge incumbent mayor in upcoming election
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Texarkana, Ark.’s incumbent mayor, Allen Brown, will have an opponent in the upcoming November election. Texarkana businessman, Tederal Jefferson, has put his name in the hat to become the next mayor of Texarkana. The 51-year-old is the owner of Dapper Restaurant. This is Jefferson’s first time seeking public office.
KTAL
1 arrested in Texarkana gas station shooting
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Texarkana man is behind bars after a shooting outside a gas station Sunday morning. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department arrested 22-year-old Timothy Noble of Texarkana on Thursday just after 5:00 p.m. on a felony warrant in connection with a shooting on the morning of August 21.
KTBS
A Hooks, Texas woman dies Thursday in vehicle accident on I-30
TEXARKANA, Texas – A woman from Hooks, Texas died in a rear-end collision on Interstate 30 about three miles west of Texarkana on Thursday afternoon. Amanda Butler, 42, was driving a 2002 Mercury Grand Marquis when her car struck the rear of a trailer being towed by an International tractor-trailer traveling westbound around 5:20 p.m., according to the Texas DPS.
KSLA
East Texas school district arming some teachers to begin 2022-23 school year
CASS COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A small east Texas school district began the year with the goal of putting safety first for students and staff. School leaders say they do not want to have a Uvalde situation at their district. “I feel like we have one of the safest schools...
Texas Schools Receive Their Latest Grades, Did Your School Improve?
Students are graded on each and every subject they take, those grades, good or bad follow them for life in one way or another. So too are the schools they learn in, and this year is the first year those grades are being publicized by the Texas Education Agency. This...
Check Out These 5 Awesome Things To Do This Weekend In Texarkana
From celebrating the 25th Anniversary of our Texarkana Arkansas Gateway Farmer's Market to a free movie night at The First Baptist Church on Richmond Road in Texarkana Texas you can find some great things going on in Texarkana this weekend.
Take Control of Your Financial Future With This Class at UA Hope-Texarkana
Times are tough and planning for the future can be daunting. Here's your chance to learn more about finance and your financial goals at the University of Arkansas at both Hope and Texarkana campuses. In this four-day class, you will learn from a professional financial advisor.
Comments / 0