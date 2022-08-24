Magnoliareporter.com officially welcomes a new advertiser today, Bodcaw Bank. The bank’s home is in Stamps but it has grown rapidly in the past couple of years to include offices in Magnolia and TEXarkana. The bank is promoting its special rates on 9-, 13- and 18-month certificates of deposit. People who click on the ad will be redirected to the bank’s website. magnoliareporter.com appreciates the opportunity to help Bodcaw Bank spread news about its services across South Arkansas.

MAGNOLIA, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO