Read full article on original website
Doreen Thorpe
3d ago
I am a local as well and grew up on Wylie St. which is behind Shanley's. never saw or heard a peep in all those years
Reply
3
JOSETTE SANTOS
3d ago
Who cares. Every year they come out with this story to attract people to that destination. I should know. I’m a local.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Stranger Things-Like’ Creature Caught in Dutchess County, New York
A creature that can only be explained as something that looks like a character out of Stranger Things was found in the Hudson River in Dutchess County. Personally, any body of water is terrifying. You don't know what could be living beneath the murky currents. And now, thanks to the latest post from the Department of Environmental Conservation, I will never step foot into the Hudson River ever again.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Annual air show wows thousands
MONTGOMERY –Eric Norberg, of Highland, loves aviation and is the son of a pilot, and Saturday he attended the New York International Air Show at the Orange County Airport outside the village. The show featured a B-25 from WWII and the United States Air Force’s Thunderbirds flying precision team....
4 Ways to Help Barton Orchards Following Devasting Fire
In life, there are people, places and things that positively change our lives. Whether it's a friend or family member, a local restaurant or business or even a gathering of like-minded people, these are special moments. It's important to have places we feel safe, people that we can trust, and...
nyacknewsandviews.com
Helen Hayes Daughter, Nyack’s “Act of God Baby”, Was A Polio Poster Child
Polio has reared its ugly head again in 2022 as it did frequently every summer so many years ago when it crippled and killed thousands of young Americans. Helen Hayes became a tireless advocate for funding polio research when her daughter, then a vivacious and upcoming actress of 19, died of polio in 1949. The Mary MacArthur Fund established in her memory provided funds to help Jonas Salk establish the first vaccine against polio.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown Beacon’s Mysterious ‘Light Cult’ Raises Questions
If you have driven in downtown Beacon then you may or may not have noticed a large and strange-looking building on 9D. It isn't the easiest building to see. I have often wondered what it was for and what goes on there. The building is covered in unique artwork. It...
Who has the Hudson Valley’s Biggest Ice Cream Cone? 6 Places to Try
Size DOES matter when it comes to the size of the cones being served at these popular Hudson Valley ice cream spots. One thing the Hudson Valley has no shortage of is the number of places to grab some ice cream on a hot summer day or night. We talked many times about our favorite places to grab a scoop, cone, or sundae, now before you scroll down to see the over 30 different places to get ice cream in the Hudson Valley let's try to find some of the area's biggest cones.
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
Historic Venue Hosts Harvest Festival In Bethel, New York
Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events. We may not be ready for Summer to end...
RELATED PEOPLE
advertisernewssouth.com
Newton Theatre Rocks this September
The Newton Theatre has a rockin’ lineup planned for you this fall, ranging from cover bands to original artistry, but all sure to may you sway. On Thursday, September 15, Sam Bush will grace the stage with his “progressive bluegrass” sound. Bush has received several awards and issued a variety of albums over the years. In 2020, he was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. He’s earned a lifetime achievement award for his instrumentation by the American Music Association, and he’s been named Mandolin Player of the Year four times. His most recent solo album is Storyman. Check him out at sambush.com.
Hudson Valley Campers Ticketed For Dangerous, Illegal Camping
New York State Forest Rangers went above and beyond to find alleged illegal campers in the Hudson Valley. This week in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review," officials confirmed two people were caught illegally camping in Ulster County. Illegal Camping in...
Historic Ulster County, NY Diner Plans to be Demolished
Here in the Hudson Valley, each one of us knows the "good spots" to grab a bite to eat. Depending on our mood, we may choose from local bakeries and coffee shops to pubs, fine dining or even one of our favorite diners. I have traveled to different locations and...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Barton Orchards prepares to welcome visitors days after massive blaze
A major fire on Monday threatened to end a Dutchess County farm that has been a pillar of the community and a destination for tourists for decades. As investigators pieced together what happened, the owners of Barton Orchards in Poughquag were figuring out how to keep family traditions going on the farm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
New Jersey Woman Strikes Rich At ‘Hudson Valley’s Luckiest Store’
A New Jersey woman won at least $1 million after a trip to the Hudson Valley. In early July, we reported a second prize ticket for New York’s July 6 CASH4LIFE game was sold in Dutchess County. CASH4LIFE Winning Ticket Sold at Fishkill, Dutchess County Store. The lucky ticket...
Sea lamprey captor on fish discovery experience: ‘Definitely not an eel’
Earlier in the week News 12 reported on the person who caught the scary-looking sea lamprey, and that person is now speaking out about the experience.
Heads Up for Parents at the Dutchess County Fair
With the end of summer comes our last county fair. The Dutchess County Fair kicked off yesterday in Rhinebeck, NY, and runs through Sunday, August 28th. Before they opened their gates, however, fair organizers shared an important reminder for parents who plan on enjoying the rides with their children this year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NIH Director's Blog
Cancer incidence and asbestos in drinking water, Town of Woodstock, New York, 1980-1998
Late in 1985, asbestos contamination was discovered in the public water supply of the Town of Woodstock, Ulster County, New York. Contamination resulted from asbestos-cement pipes installed in the town water system in the mid to late 1950s and the corrosiveness of the local water. The New York State (NYS) Department of Health established the Woodstock Asbestos Exposure Registry (WAER) in 1986 to monitor rates of cancer among individuals who lived on the water supply between 1960 and 1985. Demographic, health, and residential information were collected on 2936 registrants. The follow-up period for observation of cancer was 1980-1998, consistent with the expected lag of 20-30+ years for development of asbestos-related cancers. The NYS Cancer Registry was used to ascertain cancer diagnoses. Standardized incidence ratios (SIRs) for gastrointestinal, respiratory, and total cancers were all approximately 1.00 or less and all 95% confidence intervals (CIs) included 1.00. For individual types of the gastrointestinal cancers, only the SIR for pancreatic cancer was marginally statistically significant at 2.19 (95% CI=1.00-4.16), based on a total of nine observed cases. The excess in pancreatic cancer occurred primarily among men (SIR=3.08; 95% CI=1.13-6.70) and was only slightly elevated among women (SIR=1.39; 95% CI=0.29-4.06). This association may be related to factors other than asbestos exposure such as occupation and lifestyle or to chance. No cases of mesothelioma were observed among WAER participants. There was no increase in incidence by latency or duration of residence on the water supply, but the ability to detect these trends is limited by small numbers and unknown dates of initial exposure. The general pattern of results did not demonstrate a likely link between exposure to asbestos in drinking water and cancer occurrence among participants in the WAER.
Alert: Fake $100 Tricking Hudson Valley, New York Businesses
Police are warning the public about counterfeit money that's being passed around in the Hudson Valley, again. On Tuesday, August 23, the Village of Millerton Police Department took to Facebook to warn Hudson Valley residents and businesses that fake money is once again being distributed. Fake Money Being Distributed in...
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New York
Upstate New York is filled with tons of interesting and cool places to stay. From rustic campgrounds surrounded by lush forest land to luxury glamping experiences. None however are quite as unique as this historic abandoned zoo found in the Catskills. Keep reading to learn more.
Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Cornwall
A 56-year-old upstate New York man has gone missing and authorities are alerting the public they believe he is in the Hudson Valley. David C. Rasmussen was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in Tonawanda, New York, just outside of Buffalo. He is described as being 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with...
Comments / 7