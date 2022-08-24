Read full article on original website
Related
2 Energy Companies Directly Benefiting From the Transition to Electric Vehicles
You could try to find a niche name in the EV space -- or how about two companies with massive experience fueling autos?
Why I Bond Rates Could Stay Higher Than You'd Think
Even if inflation moderates, the next set of payouts could still be well ahead of the rest of the market.
kitco.com
Crypto prices tumble after hawkish comments from Powell spook financial markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. At the time of writing, the S&P 500 has fallen by 2.15% on the day, while the Dow...
kitco.com
Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts
(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
RELATED PEOPLE
kitco.com
Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
kitco.com
Bitcoin Aug. 25 chart alert - "Collapse in volatility" suggests bigger move coming
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are a bit firmer in early U.S. trading Thursday. Bears have the...
Comments / 0