ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Putin's BRICS new currency could benefit gold and Bitcoin – analysts

(Kitco News) With the global de-dollarization trend accelerating, the two assets that could stand to benefit are gold and the crypto space, according to analysts. Earlier this summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) are developing a new basket-based reserve currency. "The...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
kitco.com

Fake Bitcoin trading volumes continue to plague the crypto industry

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Despite the uptick in global adoption and increased awareness that the crypto ecosystem has gained in recent years,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy