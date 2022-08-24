Read full article on original website
FB: No. 3 Dragons dominant in opener
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dylan Laible had as many touchdown passes Saturday afternoon as he did incompletions: five. The 6-5 quarterback from Little Elm, Texas, is in his third season with the Blue Dragons after getting an extra year of eligibility from the pandemic. Coach Drew Dallas said Laible had that veteran look in the season opener against No. 13 Navarro.
Blue Dragons Sweep Dodge City in West Opener
DODGE CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team earns its sixth-straight victory and opened the 2022 Jayhawk West season with a sweep of Dodge City on Wednesday at the Student Activities Center. The Blue Dragons used a balanced attack and took advantage of several Dodge City attack...
Baseball players ‘catch’ runaway goats in McPherson
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — McPherson County deputies don’t kid around when it comes to animals on the loose. On Thursday, they spent some time trying to corral some runaway goats near Kiowa Road and the Central Christian College baseball field. Members of the Tigers baseball team decided to help herd the goats. A post on […]
When will Wichita get a Whataburger?
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When the first Kansas Whataburger opened in Overland Park in March, people in the Wichita area wanted to know when the famous hamburger chain would come to Wichita. We reached out to KMO Burger LLC, the franchise group behind the Kansas City-area Whataburger restaurants, to see if they have any updates […]
Group plans to open several Whataburger locations in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The first of possibly several Whataburger locations in Wichita could be open in 2024, according to the franchise group that announce expansion plans last year. "We are in pursuit of several properties in Wichita, said Jay Battle, COO of KMO Burger. "Timing is uncertain, however we...
Big concerts at INTRUST Bank Arena brings hopeful sign for local businesses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Getting back to business. For the first time since before the pandemic, INTRUST Bank Arena had a sold-out crowd Thursday night for country singer Morgan Wallen. “We have had a lot of great concerts and great events since then. But packing the house with 12,000 fans. People from all over the […]
MC Fall Semester Begins With More Than 60% Participating In The Student Debt Project
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson College maintained the upward enrollment trend established over the past eight years as it welcomed the class of 2026 to campus on August 24 for the start of fall semester classes. More than 60% of all students beginning the new academic year are enrolled in the college’s Student Debt Project.
Sam Lehman
Sam Lehman, 71, died August 24, 2022, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born August 14, 1951, in Hutchinson, to Glenn and Eunice (Wiard) Lehman. Sam graduated from Burrton High School, and lived all of his life around cattle. He appreciated the camaraderie and friendships that grew from his career as a livestock cattleman. Sam spent most of his time at the sales barns in Hutchinson and Pratt, but he frequented others throughout Kansas and other states. He could develop a special connection to all animals (not just cows), and he would spend countless hours talking to them. Sam was always willing to lend a helping hand to others, and he considered his friends as family. Faith was also important to Sam throughout his life and he was a member of Bible Pathways Fellowship, Yoder. Even though his faith and cattle were important to Sam, nothing surpassed his love and support for his family. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Showers and storms today and tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunshine and clouds this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s, scattered showers moving across portions of western Kansas. Another hot day across Kansas, however clouds and scattered showers and storms will keep temperatures in the upper 80s and 90s statewide. Showers this morning will redevelop through the afternoon across central Kansas from Concordia to Dodge City and push eastward during the late afternoon and evening hours. Expect chances of showers and storms in Wichita after 7pm through midnight. Rain and storms move out by early morning and sunshine will dominate the state on Sunday.
Three perish in 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Three people died after a 2-car collision in South-Central Kansas on Friday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 10:05 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of NE 10th St. and NE 100th Ave. about 10 miles east of Kingman with reports of a crash.
Storms then a sizzling Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue to move east northeast Saturday night and into early Sunday. While isolated severe weather can’t be ruled out, the majority of the state will forgo rough weather. Rain amounts won’t be drought-busting either, with most locations staying under a quarter inch. If you happen to be under one of the storms, amounts could reach a half-inch, perhaps slightly more.
Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures?
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. As Kansas schools, from kindergarten to post-graduate, have returned to […] The post Why is Kansas punishing its remaining teachers with these latest tortures? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Mary (Limones) Wilder
Mary Wilder, 83, of Lyons, Kansas, passed away August 24, 2022, at Hospital District #1 of Rice County. She was born April 24, 1939, in Lyons, the daughter of Evaristo and Elvira Limones. Mary was a lifelong Lyons resident. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1957. Mary worked at OTASCO Store and JcPenny’s both in Lyons. In 1974, Stu and Mary opened Wilder’s Upholstery Shop, in Lyons, which they operated until their retirement in 2020. She was a member of the St. Paul Catholic Church, Lyons. Mary enjoyed creating stain glass and making jewelry. In 1957, Mary was united in marriage with Lesley Stewart “Stu” Wilder in Lyons. He preceded her in death on March 26, 2022. She is also preceded in death by her parents; son, Bryant W. Wilder; and two sisters, Lupe Valdez and Annie Cadena. Mary is survived by her four sons, William “ Bill Wilder (Stacey) of Lyons, David Wilder (Carrie) of Lyons, Bruce Wilder (Annie) of McPherson, KS, and Christopher “Chris” Wilder (Linda) of Pell City, AL; daughter, Bettina “Tina” Kloxin (Rick) of Lyons; daughter-in-law, Cindy Wilder, widow of Bryant Wilder; brother, Bernie Limones of Lyons; sister, Josie Smith of Lyons; thirteen grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be at 10:30 A.M., Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons, with Father Michael Brungardt officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M., Sunday, August 28, 2022 with family present. A rosary will be said at 7:00 P.M., at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society or Friends of Animals Rice County in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.
'This is a story without a happy ending': Family of Wichita man hurt in crash prepare to say goodbye
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Months after a June 3 crash in Goddard that critically injured 21-year-old Wyatt Wilkinson of Wichita, his family says they're preparing to say goodbye. Emergency crews responded to the area of 183rd and Sunset in Goddard back on June 3 at around 4:05 p.m. When crews arrived, they found Wilkinson with critical injuries. Police say Wilkinson was traveling northbound when a vehicle pulled out in front of him. Authorities told KAKE News at the time that Wilkinson was also wearing safety gear.
New at the Fair: Concert tix include gate, alcohol more open and LED boards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — With the 2022 Kansas State Fair just two weeks away, there are new procedures at the Fair, starting with the fact that you have a gate admission with your grandstand concert ticket. "All concert tickets include your gate admission," said fair general manager Bryan Schulz. "It's...
Wichitans react to student loan forgiveness announcement
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday, President Biden announced student loan debt forgiveness, and Wichitans have mixed feelings about the plan. Some students at Wichita State University (WSU) shared they are excited about the news, saying they knew this was something President Biden promised when he ran in 2020. But others are not as thrilled. […]
Kansas family reunites with Army cadet’s remains 70 years after his passing
A Kansas soldier is back in the Sunflower State years after he was killed in combat in Germany.
CDC updates Kansas mask recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County and several other Kansas counties are doing better against the coronavirus and have had mask recommendations lifted. However, other counties have been added to the list of those where masks are recommended. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts together the map of counties considered at a […]
JTM Foods, maker of snack pies, chooses Wichita as new home
JTM Foods has chosen Wichita as the new home of JJ's Snack Pies.
Chennell Family Wellness adds new physician
Tammy Johnson McPHERSON—Dr. Samantha Claassen will join Chennell Family Wellness on Thursday, Sept. 1, and start seeing patients there. Claassen was raised on a farm in the area of Whitewater, Kan., where her family runs a hog, cattle and grain operation. Claassen spent her summers caring for 4-H pigs that she would exhibit […]
