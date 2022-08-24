ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Ignatius, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Crash clearing up at Blue Mountain Rd. and HWY 93 S.

MISSOULA, Mont. - A vehicle accident is causing delays at Blue Mountain Road and Highway 93 South. Missoula County 9-1-1 sent out an alert on behalf of the Missoula County Sheriff's Office asking drivers to avoid the area and to seek a different route.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Missoula PD: Robbery suspect deceased following officer-involved shooting

MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday. Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10. Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau...
MISSOULA, MT
Saint Ignatius, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Vehicle fire spreads to apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula

A vehicle fire spread to nearby vehicles under a carport and was later threatening an apartment building next door at 620 Whitaker Drive in Missoula Thursday afternoon, fire officials said. The Missoula Fire Department said in a release there were eight vehicles, a carport, an attached storage building and the...
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

I-90 crash cleared east of Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews have cleared a crash at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. The crash caused delays on I-90, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes. Montana Highway Patrol told us it was a single-vehicle rollover with two patients. No word yet on...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire at apartment on Whitaker Dr. in Missoula prompts evacuations

MISSOULA, Mont. - People are being evacuated from apartments on Whitaker Dr. for a fire Thursday afternoon. Missoula Police are working the fire with the Missoula Fire Department and other responding agencies. Our reporter on the scene says it seems that a carport at an apartment has caught on fire.
MISSOULA, MT
TheDailyBeast

U.S. Forest Service Worker Suspected of Vandalizing Ancient Rock Art

A U.S. Forest Service employee is under investigation for allegedly vandalizing an archeological site containing pictographs that are thousands of years old, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast. The temporary survey technician out of Missoula, Montana, scratched her first name, last initial, and the date into a rock art panel on a limestone cliff face in the Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest, known as the “Canyon Mouth Site,” an affidavit attached to the warrant application alleges. (The Daily Beast has redacted the suspect’s name from the filing because she has not yet been charged.) It will cost more than $25,000 to restore the historically significant artwork, which dates back to 1,000 B.C., the affidavit says. Since the damage exceeded $500, if charged and convicted, she could face up to two years in prison and a $20,000 fine. A call to her cellphone on Friday went unanswered.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police look to identify 2 men involved in theft

MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula police are attempting to identify two men suspected in a case involving theft of credit cards and use of stolen credit cards. Anyone with information can contact Officer K. Trowbridge 406-546-7693 or Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Public hearing takes place Sept. 2 for proposed Flathead Reservation gas tax

MISSOULA, Mont. — A public hearing gets underway at 11 a.m. Sept. 2 at tribal headquarters in Pablo concerning a gas tax agreement between the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes and the state. The Montana Department of Transportation and tribal leaders will discuss extending the current agreement. The agreement...
PABLO, MT
NBCMontana

Missoula police locate $5,000 stolen bike

MISSOULA, Mont. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $5,000. Earlier this week, Missoula police received a report of the stolen bike. They say Kincaid Jensen was caught riding it Tuesday and was arrested on charges of felony theft. Officers responded after a...
MISSOULA, MT
Lake County Leader

Presumptive case of monkeypox reported in Lake County

The Lake County Health Department and CSKT Tribal Health Department on Wednesday confirmed a single probable case of monkeypox virus infection in a Lake County adult. According to the health department, initial testing was completed Wednesday at Montana State Public Health Laboratory and confirmatory testing will occur next with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County and CSKT health officials said they are working together to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while they were infectious. Both agencies are working together performing contact tracing and will communicate with individuals identified as a close contact. The patient...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Largest Neighborhood Gearing Up for Another Fantastic Block Party

Missoula has some wonderful neighborhoods, each with its own flavor. One of the more active communities is the Franklin to the Fort area, where they are holding a block party at Franklin Park (Kemp and 10th St.) on September 1st from 5:30-8 pm. “F2F Block Party: Come Get the Scoop” is co-sponsored by the City’s Office of Neighborhoods, and Franklin-to-Fort Neighbors-in-Action (F2F NiA) and they are hoping to engage more of the area residents by making them aware of ways they can help improve the neighborhood.
MISSOULA, MT
travelawaits.com

My 10 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Missoula, Montana

One of my favorite activities in my hometown of Missoula is dining out at our multitude of fantastic restaurants. From steak at fine-dining establishments to local craft beer and tacos in a laid-back setting, the restaurants of Missoula satisfy everyone’s tastes. I love to try all the restaurants in town, but here are a handful, in no particular order, that I keep returning to for great food, and great service.
MISSOULA, MT

