'The Boys' Season 4 Stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid Share Images From Set
It’s been a busy week for news surrounding Prime Video’s satirical and gore-filled superhero series, The Boys. With leading actors like Antony Starr teasing and then confirming that cameras were beginning to roll for Season 4, it’s been exciting to have almost daily updates as to who is landing in Toronto, Canada - where the series is shot. And, today in two separate Instagram posts, stars Erin Moriarty and Jack Quaid have revealed that they are in fact on set.
'Ghosts' Season 2 Adds 'Gilmore Girls' Star Rose Abdoo
Stars Hollow’s beloved car mechanic will appear in season two of the CBS sitcom Ghosts. alum Rose Abdoo is joining the cast in the Woodstone B&B as a living and breathing, no-nonsense TV producer. After photos surfaced last week of Abdoo hanging out with the Ghosts star Rose McIver...
Evan Peters Is Jeffrey Dahmer in First Look at New Netflix Series
Netflix has just released the first look image of Dahmer, showing Evan Peters as the infamous title character. The streamer has released a very brief 9-second teaser for the limited series as well. Dahmer is created by Ryan Murphy, the man behind American Horror Story, and The Politician and Hollywood co-creator Ian Brennan.
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
‘Possum’ Is a Nightmare-Fueled Movie That Deserves a Bigger Audience
One film that deserved a wider theatrical release was Possum. Matthew Holness' debut had an extremely limited theatrical release in both the UK and U.S., and the total gross was $33,225. Holness' deeply disturbing movie is an incredibly brave film and challenging to make a film with so little dialogue and arguably, next to no plot, reminiscent of Stalker's repetitiveness, pace, and creeping uncanny dread.
The 9 Best Naya Rivera Performances in 'Glee,' From "Smooth Criminal" to "Valerie"
We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…. But none of those...
'Stranger Things': Erica Sinclair Is the Most Underrated Character
There are plenty of badass women in the Stranger Things universe. Season 1 featured Joyce (Winona Ryder), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Nancy (Natalia Dyer). Joining them in Season 2 were Max (Sadie Sink) and Erica (Priah Ferguson), and Season 3 added Robin (Maya Hawke) and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo) to the mix. Though the series has given each of the characters a time to shine, Erica Sinclair has to be the most underrated by far. Introduced in Season 2 as Lucas's annoying little sister, she has quickly become a character who has a massive impact on the characters around her and the fate of Hawkins, although she is often overlooked.
'The Sandman': Who Is the Prodigal and Why Is He Missing?
In Season 1 of Netflix’s The Sandman, fans of the classic comic series by Neil Gaiman got to see flesh and blood interpretations of beloved characters that they had only met in ink. Charles Dance kicks off the list of familiar faces with his portrayal of the occultist Roderick Burgess. David Thewlis plays Burgess’ lost son John Dee, and Boyd Holbrook lends his face to the unruly nightmare known as the Corinthian, and so on. The central characters of Gaiman’s work, the Endless, also appear in the show: Tom Sturridge kills it as Dream, the titular Sandman, as do Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mason Alexander Park as Death and Desire, respectively. Despite being on screen for just a few seconds, Donna Preston delivers a remarkable performance as Despair.
'The Walking Dead': Maggie & Negan Spinoff Series Gets New Title
The Maggie and Negan-focused The Walking Dead spin-off series has a new official title. The series, which stars Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, has seen its name changed from Isle of the Dead, and is now known as The Walking Dead: Dead City, per Entertainment Weekly. The previous title Isle of the Dead was only a working title, and The Walking Dead: Dead City is now the confirmed title for the series, according to AMC.
Shia LaBeouf Claims Olivia Wilde Didn't Fire Him from 'Don't Worry Darling'
Well, this might get ugly. Earlier this week, Variety published a deep-dive interview with actor and director Olivia Wilde whose main focus was the freshman filmmaker’s upcoming psychological thriller, Don’t Worry Darling. During the interview, Wilde talked openly (and bluntly) about firing her former movie lead Shia LaBeouf. The main role was taken over by pop superstar Harry Styles. In a new development, however, LaBeouf spoke out to state that he wasn’t fired from the movie at all.
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Review: George Miller’s Latest Is Grandiose, Yet Thrives in the Quieter Moments
Over the course of his extensive and varied career, George Miller has proven himself to be a masterful storyteller. From the post-apocalyptic onslaught of action in Mad Max: Fury Road to the charming animal adventure of Babe: Pig in the City, each of Miller’s films are ambitious, unique, and have a certain amount of magic to them. It makes sense then that Three Thousand Years of Longing, Miller’s first film since 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, revolves around Alithea Binnie (Tilda Swinton), a narratologist who studies the history of the stories we love so much, a character who isn’t just fascinated by narratives, but by the stories about how those stories came to be, and the magic that these stories can create.
How to Watch 'Bad Sisters': Where Is the Comedy Thriller Streaming?
Looking for another dark comedy to watch next? The new series Bad Sisters blends the sister bond concept with a tragic (and suspicious death). Writer and actress Sharon Horgan drew inspiration for her latest project from a popular Flemish show called Clan, which also addresses a group of five sisters who plot the murder of their brother-in-law. While the group tries to put their plan into action, they run through many unforeseen challenges. If this vengeful tale piques your interest, here's a guide to where you can watch the series and what other shows you can check out later with a similar sense of humor.
The 10 Best Episodes of 'The Sopranos,' According to IMDb
The Sopranos hardly needs an introduction at this point. Debuting over two decades ago and finishing its six-season run 15 years ago, it's widely considered among the greatest TV shows of all time. It was the first big hit for HBO, and elevated the medium of television as a whole, helping to kickstart a golden age of TV by influencing many of the biggest and best dramas of the early 21st century.
From 'Skins' to 'Nope': 10 Daniel Kaluuya Performances That Are Worth The Watch
Born to Ugandan parents in Camden, London, Daniel Kaluuya experienced many difficulties growing up. Despite being in a Catholic school where the majority of the students were Black, Kaluuya felt singled out and didn't feel like part of a community until he was introduced to the world of theatre. After writing his first play at nine years old, he became more invested in the world of acting and started taking improvising classes at the Anna Scher Theatre.
Lance Reddick Thanks Fans Following 'Resident Evil' Cancellation
There have been a ton of great shows that have graced our television screens this summer. Particularly on Netflix which saw the return of hit sci-fi series' Stranger Things and The Umbrella Academy. However, one of the underrated new shows on the streamer was Resident Evil. Sadly, after just one season, the series based on the mega-popular video game franchise of the same name was cancelled this past Friday. Now star Lance Reddick who played a version of the iconic character Albert Wesker has spoken out about the news.
'WandaVision's Matt Shakman in Talks to Direct 'Fantastic Four' Movie
When fans heard the bad news that Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts would be stepping down from the highly anticipated and talked about Fantastic Four flick back in the spring, they were incredibly bummed, to say the least. The latest installment in the Tom Holland led Spider-Man series was an absolute box office smash that garnered much praise from critics and audiences alike, leaving it as a no-brainer to hire the filmmaker back on to stand at the head of a Fantastic Four movie. And, in Watts’ departure, we’ve been wondering who Marvel will hire to pick up the torch for the superhero-based feature long in development. Well, happy Friday because it sounds as though WandaVision director, Matt Shakman has signed on to bring the production to life.
'See' Season 2 Recap Ahead of Season 3
Apple TV’s See is entering its final chapter. Season 3 premieres August 26, and with it begins a war of which explosive proportions we have yet to witness in this post-apocalyptic dystopia. In anticipation of the ultimate confrontation between Payans and Trivantians, we thought it worth going back to recapitulate the events that led up to this impending violent climax.
'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin': Why the Kelly or Karen Mystery Doesn't Really Matter
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin — which has recently wrapped its first season — takes us to Millwood, Pennsylvania: a town haunted by the events of the past. Starring Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Malia Pyles as Mouse Honrada, and Zaria as Faran Bryant, our new Liars are faced with imminent danger as a masked assailant is stalking them and killing the people around them. Meanwhile, the Liars are tasked with discovering the truth about the long-forgotten death of Angela Waters (Gabriella Pizzolo), a girl who committed suicide over two decades prior with direct ties to their mothers, as they realize the identity of the person masquerading about as “A” is tied to this mystery.
'The Exorcist's Ellen Burstyn Reveals Why She's Returning for the Reboot
Something rare within the genre of horror is a film that withstands the test of time, and especially one that earns an Oscar on top of garnering 10 nominations total. In 1974, after becoming '73s highest-grossing film, that's exactly what the controversial William Friedkin's polarizing novel-adaptation The Exorcist did, and the movie's success owes, in large part, those accolades to Oscar-winning actress Ellen Burstyn. Almost 50 years later, after declining to reprise her role numerous times, Burstyn has finally agreed to return to Pazuzu's realm, to fans' delight. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress disclosed the deal she struck in order to return for David Gordon Green's highly-anticipated sequel.
'The Devil in the White City' Reportedly Sets Spring 2023 Production Date
Ever since Keanu Reeves was announced to be starring in Hulu’s The Devil in the White City adaptation, fans have been clamoring for more information. Well, now, thanks to a Production Weekly listing, we know that the eight-episode series is reportedly set to begin filming in March 2023 in Chicago. While no scheduled release date for the series has been announced, this news is certainly enough to excite Reeves’ fans.
