Glendale, AZ

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Attorney: Hamilton football replaces Tim Dougherty as defensive coordinator in response to probation

Chandler Hamilton has moved on from Tim Dougherty as its football defensive coordinator for this season, believing this will lift the probation imposed by the Arizona Interscholastic Association Executive Board last week, according to Rocky Finefrock, Dougherty's attorney. On Wednesday afternoon, a notice signed by Hamilton High School through the...
Arizona Sports

