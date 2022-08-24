Read full article on original website
New Cell Phone Guidelines In Place for Rochester Public Schools
If you've got kids in school and your kids have a cell phone, some big changes have been announced by Rochester Public Schools in Minnesota for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Below is the letter sent to families as well as an interview with Superintendent of Rochester Public Schools, Kent Pekel, where he explains some of the reasoning behind the changes and some of the specific challenges our schools were dealing with as a result of phones at school.
Closure Planned Monday for Olmsted County Road
Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- Part of a road in rural Olmsted County is scheduled to close on Monday. A news release from Olmsted County Public Works says crews will shut down County Rd. 142 from 19th Ave. Southeast to West Ave to replace a culver and work on the ditch. The closed stretch is between Dover and St. Charles.
Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill
Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
Love Halloween? Another Costume Store Opening Soon in Rochester
First, don't freak out. The calendar still says August but spotted throughout stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, you are going to see a mixture of holidays happening that might make your mind spin a bit. We have swimsuits for summer, back-to-school displays, Christmas has been spotted at a store in Rochester already, and a Halloween store is already opened in the Med City as well. And now, one more Halloween store is about ready to scare you on its opening day too!
New Feature at Rochester Gas Station Will Make You Do a Double-Take
Next time you are filling up at a gas station in Rochester, Minnesota, you may do a double-take when you get ready to pay for that coffee and donut!. You'll Do A Double-Take When You See What's New at a Rochester Gas Station!. One of my kids went to Kwik...
Michigan Man Accused of Starting Fire at Winona County Seminary
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Winona County are seeking a first-degree arson charge against a Michigan man accused of starting a fire at a seminary. Winona County Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Mueller said deputies responded to the fire at St. Thomas Aquinas Seminary outside of Winona around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Mueller said 48-year-old Sean Hanify was there on a retreat and admitted to starting a fire in the seminary’s laundry room.
Another Drop in Rochester Public Schools Student Test Scores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Minnesota Report Card issued by the State Education Department illustrates the impact of the COVID pandemic and other factors on student performance. It found significant declines in grade-level proficiency standards by students in the Rochester School District and statewide. The percentage of Rochester...
Lawsuit Over 2020 Mayo Clinic Data Breach ‘Resolved’
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a settlement has been reached in at least one of the lawsuits that were filed against Mayo Clinic after it disclosed a significant data breach two years ago. Olmsted County Court records indicate the class action lawsuit filed by Amanda Bloxton-Kippoloa and Chelsea...
Three-Week Closure Planned for I-90 Overpass Near Rochester
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester area Interstate 90 overpass is set to close for three weeks starting Monday. Earlier this week MnDOT announced crews will begin repair work on the Hwy. 42/Olmsted County Rd. 7 overpass south of Eyota. The exit and entrance ramps to I-90 will remain open, however traffic will not be allowed across the bridge during the work.
Rochester’s Whiskey Bones Sold, Actually To Become Big Skate Park
Whiskey Bones Roadhouse has new owners and a new plan, an indoor skate park. Good news to a lot of people in Rochester, Minnesota asking for this exact thing. On every social media platform, you'll find parents and kids alike wondering why we don't have an indoor skate park. Asking what should go in the old ____ building (Shopko, Chuck E Cheez, etc) always always always brings a ton of "indoor skate park!" to the comment section.
63 Drivers Stopped, One Arrested in Rochester-Area Speed Crackdown
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The latest round of a high-intensity traffic enforcement effort in Rochester resulted in dozens of traffic stops and one arrest. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Troy Christenson says troopers conducted a HEAT patrol in southeast Minnesota on Tuesday. 59 of 63 motorists troopers interacted with were stopped for speeding. There was also a warrant arrest.
Minnesota’s Most Popular Drinking Game Is One You Probably Haven’t Heard Of
If you're like so many Minnesotans, you can't sit down to a drinking game if you aren't playing Minnesota's favorite drinking game. Anything else would be ruinous to your reputation. Of course, playing the drinking games can land you in jail if you drink and drive, act super stupid when you drink, or get fighty when you drink.
Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Kills Driver and Passenger
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A motorcycle roll-over crash in the Twin Cities is responsible for claiming the lives of the driver and passenger. The State Patrol’s accident report says 41-year-old Brandon Mckeon was driving the motorcycle north on Hwy. 61 near Woodbury with his passenger 41-year-old Kecia Mckeon around 6:30 p.m. Friday. The report says the motorcycle then exited 61 on a ramp to I-494 when it lost control, veered off the roadway, rolled and came to rest in a grass median.
Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Unpaid Bar Bill Leads to Recovery of Vehicle Stolen in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An unpaid bar tab led to the recovery of a vehicle stolen out of Rochester. The arrest warrant issued for 41-year-old Daniel Reamer accuses him of stealing a vehicle from a shopping complex in northwest Rochester on May 6. Prosecutors say Reamer then drove the vehicle to Pierce County in western Wisconsin.
Cannon Falls Man Transporting 35 YMCA Campers Arrested For DWI
Carlton, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Cannon Falls man is facing multiple DWI-related charges for allegedly driving a charter bus transporting dozens of children while he was drunk. A criminal complaint filed in Carlton County Court indicates 49-year-old Patrick Bullard was behind the wheel of a bus that was pulled over by State Troopers on I-35 in an area south of Duluth late Sunday morning. The traffic stop was in response to a report that a charter bus was being driven from “shoulder to shoulder and almost into the ditch” along the freeway. The court document says the troopers, after locating the bus, also saw it drive across a lane of traffic onto the shoulder.
Possibility for Severe Storms Prompt Flood Watch for Rochester Area
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The possibility of 3-4 inches of rain for some areas has prompted the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Rochester and surrounding communities in southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa. The Flood Watch begins at 10 p.m. Saturday and is scheduled to end at...
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
Downtown Rochester Transit System Will Not Charge For Rides
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester City Council could take action Monday evening on an agreement that will provide for free rides on the planned LINK Bus Rapid Transit system. The 20-year agreement with Mayo Clinic lays out the hours of operation and the frequency of service for the...
Rochester Woman Given Chance to Avoid Prison in 2020 Meth Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - A woman who was arrested in May of last year in connection with a significant drug investigation in Olmsted County was sentenced yesterday for a drug conviction stemming from an investigation two years ago. 36-year-old Marina Garza was given a stayed 78-month prison sentence and was...
