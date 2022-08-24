Read full article on original website
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY
Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Albany Latin Festival celebrates 25 years
Food, music and Latin culture were displayed at the Albany Latin Festival in Washington Park on Saturday. People came from all over the Capital Region to pay tribute to their roots. Albany resident Angel Colon says it was like coming home. "It's like coming back to my culture and I'm...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Excitement for opening of dispensaries at cannabis convention in Albany
It’s been a celebratory week for New Yorkers involved with or looking to join the hemp and cannabis industry. “We already have over 250 applications started,” said New York State Cannabis Control Board Chairwoman Tremaine Wright. On the heels of the state accepting its first petitions to open...
WRGB
The Capital Region heads back to school!
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
Slumlord Visionary? Owner of Albany’s Biggest Eyesore Claims to Have Big Plans!
Slumlord Millionaire or Misunderstood Visionary? Albany Eyesore Owner Claims to Have Big Plans!. Does he, in fact, own this hideous monstrosity? If so, how much did he pay for it, and what are his plans? Find out what we learned here, and hear the entire interview with Jack from 2BD below!
I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life
At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
newyorkupstate.com
The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today
NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
WRGB
Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
Crackin’ the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart’s in Albany County?
Crackin' the Whip! Why is an ID Needed at a Stewart's in Albany County?. A Stewart's Shops in Albany County is cracking the whip on the sale of a popular topping that - ordinarily - wouldn't present an issue if you wanted to purchase it - regardless of your age.
Man Wanted in Maryland Found Hiding in ‘Perfect’ Part of Hudson Valley
A man wanted in Maryland for allegedly assaulting a woman, who's from Massachusetts, is accused of hiding in the Hudson Valley. Earlier this week, the Saugerties Police Department announced officers found a Massachusetts man, who was wanted in Maryland, was found living in Ulster County. Massachusetts Man, Wanted in Maryland,...
Saratoga shelter looking to clean house
This weekend, the Saratoga County Animal Shelter is set to host an event with a sole purpose. It's time to clean house, and send some lonely animals off to new homes - as many as possible.
4 Screens, 12 Nostalgic Acres! Classic Drive-In in Upstate is For Sale!
While many homeowners dream of the day they can build that awesome in-home movie theatre, man-cave, or she-shed, consider this: How about owning your own classic, drive-in movie theatre in Upstate, New York?. Now you can own this historic piece of Upstate NY that sits on 12 glorious acres and...
New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region
Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
albany.org
Albany Latin Fest
The Albany LATINFEST is a full day, family-oriented festival with musical performances highlighting the diversity of Hispanic musical genres; a wide array of food, arts and crafts vendors; children's amusements; and community, government, and business information booths. As a cultural event, LATINFEST celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Hispanic cultural heritage and acknowledges the contributions made by Hispanic Americans on local, state, national, and international levels.. It has established a hallmark, traditional cultural event for a burgeoning portion of the local community that is currently under served and under represented, as well as for the larger Albany community.
Celebrate National Burger Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations
The top 10 best burger spots in western Massachusetts.
YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
Why Was There Just A Massive Fireworks Show Over Downtown Troy?
Around 8:45 on Thursday night, I was out by River Street in Downtown Troy when a huge BOOM echoed through the streets. Everybody froze in place, in a communal "what was THAT?" Then two more massive booms popped out in quick succession. It's too loud for gunshots... is that fireworks?...
TripAdvisor Blog
The Catskills town that has it all
A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
WNYT
Storm damage in areas of the Capital Region
Emergency crews spent their day cleaning up after NewsChannel 13’s alert day expired. Places in the capital region like Columbia County and East Greenbush had multiple trees down. Roads were momentarily closed.
National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery
Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
