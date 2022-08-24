ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Albany Restaurants | Best Places to Eat in Albany NY

Albany may be the capital city of New York, but it is also home to some great restaurants serving a variety of cuisine. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Greek, eggs benedict, or classic diner food, Albany has got you covered. Table Of Contents. The Top 7 Albany...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Albany Latin Festival celebrates 25 years

Food, music and Latin culture were displayed at the Albany Latin Festival in Washington Park on Saturday. People came from all over the Capital Region to pay tribute to their roots. Albany resident Angel Colon says it was like coming home. "It's like coming back to my culture and I'm...
WRGB

The Capital Region heads back to school!

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Students of all ages in New York, as well as nearby Vermont and Massachusetts, are hefting their backpacks and hopping aboard buses to head back to school. Here's what to look for in the Capital Region. CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OF ALBANY. Albany will bring...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

I-87 Was Closed For Hours In Upstate New York, 4 Fighting For Life

At least four people are fighting for their lives and nine others were injured when a church van flipped over on I-87 in the upper Hudson Valley. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to reports of a large passenger van that crashed on the New York State Thruway (I-87) southbound, south of Exit 21B in the town of Athens, Greene County.
newyorkupstate.com

The head of NY’s Cannabis Control Board dropped some big news today

NY Cannabis Insider’s conference schedule for the rest of 2022 is now available! Get tickets to our Syracuse half-day conference in September and our November full-day conference in Tarrytown. At an Albany cannabis conference on Friday, Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright provided NY Cannabis Insider with specifics on...
WRGB

Two seen on Lark Street with handgun arrested, firearm recovered

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Two men each face a weapons charge after complaints of men with a handgun on Lark Street in Albany Friday night. At around 9:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Lark and Hamilton Streets for reports that a man had just removed a handgun from his waistband and placed it inside a bag being carried by another man. The two men were gone when police arrived at the scene, but through their investigation, officers were able to get a description of the two men.
104.5 The Team

New Hot Dog Spot Opens in the Capital Region

Hot dogs have majorly bounced back in popularity over the past decade or so, especially with the opening of a couple chain restaurants and the long standing local joints like Mike's in Schenectady and Gus's in Watervliet. Another 'mom and pop' type store, which started as a hot dog cart,...
albany.org

Albany Latin Fest

The Albany LATINFEST is a full day, family-oriented festival with musical performances highlighting the diversity of Hispanic musical genres; a wide array of food, arts and crafts vendors; children's amusements; and community, government, and business information booths. As a cultural event, LATINFEST celebrates the beauty and diversity of the Hispanic cultural heritage and acknowledges the contributions made by Hispanic Americans on local, state, national, and international levels.. It has established a hallmark, traditional cultural event for a burgeoning portion of the local community that is currently under served and under represented, as well as for the larger Albany community.
NEWS10 ABC

YMCA faces potential program cuts, seeks to hire 150+ staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The YMCA has spent the last 30 years standing solid, supporting Capital Region families with before and after school childcare, camps and clubs, but for the first time, those programs are on unstable ground. “We are one of the oldest and longest running childcare programs, so this is really a surprise […]
TripAdvisor Blog

The Catskills town that has it all

A couple of weeks ago, The WeekEnder went glamping in the Adirondacks. We loved it so much we’re going glamping again—this time, at an Airstream hotel in the Catskills. In Saugerties, New York, to be exact. Why Saugerties? It’s one of the most central spots in the Catskills,...
104.5 The Team

National Cookie Chain Opening its First Capital Region Bakery

Perhaps you've bought Mrs. Fields Cookies at the grocery store or maybe you've traveled to the closest Mrs. Fields bakery, which is located in Holyoke Massachusetts. Mrs. Fields has been opening bakeries in retail locations nationwide, in fact there are about 250 located throughout the US. But soon, Mrs. Fields will make its debut in the Capital Region.
