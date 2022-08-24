Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
‘Get out now’: Mayor urges residents to flee ahead of rising river waters in Mississippi
With Mississippi’s Pearl River now expected to crest earlier than originally forecast, threatening to flood streets and creep into homes within the next 48 hours, some Jackson residents are being told to flee. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba urged residents to “get out now,” during a news conference Saturday....
abc17news.com
Charlie Crist taps teachers union head as running mate in race against DeSantis in Florida
Charlie Crist, the Democratic nominee for Florida governor, has picked as his running mate Karla Hernández-Mats, the head of the teachers union in Miami-Dade County, in a clear sign that he intends to put education at the center of his campaign against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Crist announced Hernández-Mats...
abc17news.com
Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire
Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
abc17news.com
Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching
Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators’ calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com
Tracking overnight isolated storms before more widespread storms Sunday night
Tonight: Isolated storms remain throughout Mid-Missouri the first half of the night. The main threats will be brief downpours and some lightning. Overnight lows cool to the lower 70's as winds remain out of the south at 5-10 mph. Tomorrow: The morning and early afternoon hours of Sunday look to...
abc17news.com
Do you recognize this man? Ohio officials hope clay facial reconstruction will help solve cold case
Ohio authorities are hoping to identify a man whose remains were found 35 years ago and have released images of a facial reconstruction in the hopes that someone may recognize him. The man’s partial skeletal remains were discovered on September 10, 1987, near Mount Hope Cemetery in Youngstown, Ohio, according...
abc17news.com
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
abc17news.com
Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment
A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abc17news.com
Tracking a wetter pattern into next week
TODAY: We're waking up to another familiar start this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies to start will give way to a warm up to near 90 this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day. A field of low to mid level cumulus clouds will likely develop, but also a cold front approaching from the north may thicken cloud cover for some to the north late this afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible later this afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Placement of the best chance of development looks to be north of I-70.
Comments / 0