ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Evacuations ordered in Idaho due to the Four Corners Fire

Increased fire activity has caused evacuation orders to be implemented in parts of Idaho impacted by the Four Corners Fire, which was reported on August 13th. The fire, which was caused by lightning, is about 18% contained and has burned more than 10,100 acres, according to InciWeb, a clearinghouse for US fire information. The fire is impacting both Payette National Forest and Boise National Forest.
IDAHO STATE
abc17news.com

Oklahoma state board affirms decision to downgrade accreditation for 2 school districts over violating law on race and gender teaching

Two school districts in Oklahoma will remain under a downgraded accreditation status after they were accused of violating a state law that bars certain types of teachings on race and gender, despite educators’ calls on Thursday to lift the punishment they say is hurting teachers and students. The Oklahoma...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Pledges#Associated Press#Senate#Luma Energy
abc17news.com

Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
NEBRASKA STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri school district reinstates corporal punishment

A southwest Missouri school district says it will allow students to be spanked if parents give their permission. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District for the first time since the school board in June approved bringing corporal punishment back to the district. It had been dropped in 2001. The punishment will be used only after other forms of discipline, including suspensions, have not been effective. Parents can choose whether to allow their children to be spanked. Cassville is a 1,900-student district about 60 miles southwest of Springfield. Missouri is one of 19 states in country that allows corporal punishment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
abc17news.com

Tracking a wetter pattern into next week

TODAY: We're waking up to another familiar start this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60s under mostly clear skies to start will give way to a warm up to near 90 this afternoon. Clouds will increase throughout the day. A field of low to mid level cumulus clouds will likely develop, but also a cold front approaching from the north may thicken cloud cover for some to the north late this afternoon. Only an isolated shower or storm is possible later this afternoon and evening as the front passes through. Placement of the best chance of development looks to be north of I-70.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy