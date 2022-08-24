Read full article on original website
Related
bridgemi.com
Dixon, Hernandez ticket prevails in contentious Michigan GOP convention
LANSING — Michigan Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon is heading toward the November election with her preferred running mate: Former state Rep. Shane Hernandez. Hernandez prevailed Saturday in a contested, raucous and at times chaotic Michigan Republican Party convention in Lansing, where delegates voted to make him the party’s nominee for lieutenant governor.
bridgemi.com
Abortion rights proposal's effects debated as it nears Michigan ballot
LANSING — Reproductive Freedom for All, the proposal to enshrine abortion rights to the Michigan constitution, should make the November ballot, state Bureau of Elections staff recommended Thursday. But much of the initiative’s effect — such as its impact on parental consent laws, late-term abortions and medical professionals who...
Comments / 0