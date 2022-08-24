ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 8

Related
iheart.com

Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths

Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Syracuse, NY
State
California State
City
Ohio, NY
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
City
Irving, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Syracuse.com

Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say

DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
DEWITT, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests

The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hulk
Person
Lou Ferrigno
13 WHAM

Police say body has been found near Hemlock

Rochester, N.Y. — A body has been found in a wooded area east of Hemlock Wednesday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff Deputies were searching this area for a missing man from Penfield. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will try to determine identification and cause of death. Meanwhile, the alert...
HEMLOCK, NY
iheart.com

Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home

Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
CANASTOTA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Shooting#Police#Actor#Nypd#Cny Central
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cnyhomepage.com

Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
whcuradio.com

Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'

YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
YATES COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy