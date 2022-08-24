Read full article on original website
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
Whoa There! New York State Police Aren’t Horsing Around With This Runaway
Whoa! License and registration, please. New York State Police weren't horsing around with this runaway. Troopers Garbacz and Dew helped capture a runaway horse in the town of Ithaca, New York. After stopping to fill up her belly, the filly was reunited with her owner. Hold Your Horses. This isn't...
Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with narcotics arrest
In the early morning of August 21st, a Broome County Sheriff's Office Sergeant located a stolen vehicle from Syracuse that was traveling south bound on Upper Front Street in the Town of Dickinson.
Watch: Camera catches New York woman fighting off rabid fox in front yard
ITHACA, N.Y. — A New York woman had a scary encounter with a rabid fox last month outside her residence in Ithaca. Security cameras outside the woman’s house caught the July 25 attack, WRGB-TV reported. A relative of the woman, Ed Russo, shared the frightening video on Facebook earlier this week. Russo is a meteorologist for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
Couple beats, rapes woman in front of kids in DeWitt hotel, deputies say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Massachusetts couple was charged Tuesday with beating and raping a woman in front of children in a hotel in DeWitt, deputies said Wednesday. Police responded at about 9:30 a.m. to the Red Roof Inn at 6614 Thompson Road near Carrier Circle, where officers found the woman, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesman for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
Turtle Jam: New York State Police Officer Escorts Large Turtle to Safety
MEXICO, NY – State Troopers in Mexico, New York protect and serve, even those with...
Broome County Sheriff's Office Announces Arrests
The Broome County Sheriff's Office has announced several arrests for various offenses. Two people from Syracuse were arrested after a police chase and car crash. Police initially attempted a traffic stop after seeing a stolen vehicle from Syracuse in the Town of Dickinson and gave chase. The chase went into...
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
Police say body has been found near Hemlock
Rochester, N.Y. — A body has been found in a wooded area east of Hemlock Wednesday afternoon. The Ontario County Sheriff Deputies were searching this area for a missing man from Penfield. The Monroe County Medical Examiner will try to determine identification and cause of death. Meanwhile, the alert...
Canastota Man Arrested After Selling Drug Out Of His Home
Canastota, N.Y. - A Canastota man has been arrested for selling drugs out of his home. 35-years-old Holvin Capeles was on Madison County Deputies radar because he was selling drugs out of his Sandy Lane home. Deputies executed a search warrant and found a quantity of cocaine, scales and packaging materials.
Bath Woman Accused of Lighting Bags of Clothes Belonging to Another Person on Fire
A Steuben County woman faces charges in Canandaigua after police say she went to a resident’s home and lit multiple garbage bags on fire that contained clothing belonging to the victim. 39-year-old Elizabeth Coiser of Bath was charged with criminal mischief for the incident that happened on July 30th.
Mystery solved: Human remains of woman found in upstate New York identified
Otsego County, N.Y. — Human remains found in a remote part of Upstate New York have been identified, troopers announced Friday. The woman was identified as 38-year-old Laura L. Rous of Otego in Otsego County, according to a news release by State Police. Otego is a town of 3,100 people southwest of Oneonta.
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
3 killed in fiery head-on crash of 2 SUVs on rural road east of Utica
Little Falls, N.Y. — Three people died in a fiery, head-on crash between two SUVs in Herkimer County this weekend, according to troopers. The force of the crash was so strong that it took firefighters an hour to get the drivers out of the vehicles, troopers said. The crash...
Frankfort man charged with felony for stealing skid steer
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is reporting that one arrest has been made in connection to the theft of a skid steer from a local business in New Hartford, but there is still one suspect missing. According to police, an investigation into the theft...
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
Sheriff: 'The posted speed limit is not a suggestion, it’s the law'
YATES COUNTY — The Yates County Sheriff’s Office joins the USDOT’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's (NHTSA) Speeding Campaign the week of Aug. 14-20 to remind motorists that speeding is dangerous, causes most traffic fatalities, and is the major contributor of injury related crashes. According to NHTSA,...
