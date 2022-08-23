Read full article on original website
Week 20 Two-Start Pitchers: Lucas Giolito, Pablo Lopez, George Kirby (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
We are in the home stretch of the fantasy regular season, and we are going to be a little bit picky with who we are just throwing into our lineups for two starts. It’s a short week as it is, with fewer options — especially viable ones — that we have on a week-to-week basis.
Freddy Peralta tosses six no-hit innings on mound Friday against Cubs
Freddy Peralta tossed six no-hit innings on the mound for the Brewers Friday, walking one and striking out five, picking up the no-decision in the Brewers' 4-3 loss to the Cubs. Fantasy Impact:. Peralta has allowed two runs or less in each of his five August starts for the Brewers,...
Geraldo Perdomo collects two hits, drives in three runs Saturday
Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-5 Saturday, singling twice, scoring one run, and driving in three runs in the Diamondbacks' 10-5 win over the White Sox. Perdomo has been cold at the plate for the Diamondbacks, hitting a measly .128 with six runs scored, five runs batted in, and 12 strikeouts over his last 15 games. The 22-year-old shortstop has been a non-factor for fantasy managers for much of the season, hitting .191 with 47 runs scored, four home runs, and 31 runs batted in through 113 games this season.
Brad Hand earns fifth save Friday against Pirates
Brad Hand tossed a perfect ninth inning for the Phillies Friday, striking out one and earning his fifth save of the season in the Phillies' 7-4 win over the Pirates. Hand has held opponents scoreless in five of seven August relief appearances, posting a 1.29 ERA with five strikeouts in that span. The 32-year-old left-hander has been excellent all season, posting a 1.16 WHIP and 1.86 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 47 relief appearances this season. Fantasy managers will just need to temper expectations, as Hand does not regularly receive save chances in a bullpen that likes to mix and match depending on the situation and the opponent.
Spencer Strider strikes out seven in win on Friday
Spencer Strider pitched six innings, allowing an earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out seven during Atlanta's win over St. Louis on Friday. Strider was excellent again against the Cardinals, holding the team to one run, the third game in a row he's done so. He was able to generate 18 swinging strikes, struck out seven and produced a superb 33 percent CSW over 102 pitches. Spencer has been dominant since he's become a starter with a 2.55 xFIP and 158:38 strikeout-to-walk ratio and is currently the front runner for the NL Rookie of the Year Award. Overall this season he is now 8-4 with a 2.87 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 106 2/3 innings. He'll next take the mound in a matchup against the Rockies on Thursday.
Trevor Story (wrist) singles and scores in return from IL
Trevor Story went 1-for-3 with a single against the Rays on Saturday afternoon. He also struck out once and scored a run as Boston ultimately defeated Tampa Bay by a score of 5-1. Fantasy Impact:. Story's activation from the IL marked the end of an absence that lasted nearly a...
Ryan Yarbrough surrenders five runs in loss to Red Sox
Ryan Yarbrough relieved opener JT Chargois in the second inning of Friday's game against the Red Sox. He allowed five runs, eight hits, and two walks over 3 1/3 innings, recording just three strikeouts. He was charged with the loss as Tampa Bay ultimately fell to Boston by a score of 9-8.
Shohei Ohtani strikes out nine in seven scoreless innings Saturday
Shohei Ohtani picked up the win after allowing two hits and one walk while striking out nine in seven shutout innings of Saturday's 2-0 win over the Blue Jays. After struggling a bit in his last start, Ohtani was back to his normal dominant self on the bump on Saturday against a solid offense in Toronto. The 28-year-old has been great on the mound in August, boasting a 2.20 ERA with 31 strikeouts in five outings this month. He should continue to produce no matter the situation, but he has a tough matchup against the Astros on Friday the next time he takes the mound.
Jesus Aguilar designated for assignment by Marlins
Aguilar had been struggling in August before he was DFA'd, hitting just .197 on the month. According to Ng, the team is hoping that the slugger gets picked up by a postseason team to contribute. In terms of fantasy value, the 32-year-old hasn't provided much production this season, but he has proven to be a solid bat for lineups in years past. If he does find a way to slide into an everyday role with an improved offense, he may offer some fantasy upside.
Mitch Haniger comes through with walk-off single Friday
Haniger drove in Dylan Moore with a single off Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase to walk-off the Guardians in the 11th inning. He previously led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a hustle double that included an impressive swim move and dive at second base. Haniger has quietly been the Mariners most consistent hitter ever since he was activated from the injured list earlier in the month.
Aaron Judge slams MLB-leading 49th home run in win Friday
Judge extended his Major League-leading home run total to 49 with his 427-foot shot off former teammate JP Sears in the 5th inning on Friday night. Judge is slashing .297/.397/.665 with 49 home runs, 109 RBI, 101 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in 454 at-bats this season. Judge’s RBI and run totals also pace Major League Baseball, as do his slugging percentage (.665) and OPS (1.062). Despite remaining on statistical pace to hit 63 home runs and break Roger Maris’ Yankee and American League records, through 126 team games Maris had 50 home runs so Judge remains just off of Maris’ personal pace from 1961. Either way, Judge has a very real shot of surpassing Maris this season.
NFBC Hitting Guide Week 22: Yandy Diaz, Enrique Hernandez, Mark Canha (2022)
In six short weeks, the dust will settle on our fantasy baseball leagues. Championships will be won, or they can be lost. This morning, I am here to help you dig into the waiver wire, hopefully, to aid you in some late-season heroics! As always, I am operating from an NFBC mindset, so think 15-team leagues or competitive 12-team leagues as you read the names that follow.
Julio Rodriguez, Mariners close to massive long-term extension
The 21-year-old burgeoning superstar's extension is rumored to be around $200 million guaranteed, with $450 million possible over an unknown length of time. The deal would presumably make him the Mariners' highest-paid player, and he will be a Top 20 pick in redrafts next year and possibly the No. 1 overall pick in dynasty.
fantasypros.com
Week 20 Quick Grades (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
The final week of August is here, and we are heading into the last full month of the regular season of MLB. Many are fading out and getting into fantasy football focus. If you are still here reading this article, you are likely still in contention in your leagues. Even if you are not, you can make up ground due to many checking out at this point of the season. Quick Grades are here to help you out for the stretch run.
Adam Oller holds Yankees to one hit over eight innings Saturday night
Adam Oller pitched eight innings on Saturday night, striking out three, walking one, and giving up one hit for zero earned runs as he took the no-decision in the A's extra innings 3-2 win over the Yankees. Fantasy Impact:. Oller has not been great this season on the mound but...
David Price picks up the win over Marlins in extras on Friday night
David Price pitched one inning on Friday, giving up one hit for one earned run as he went on to pick up the win for the Dodgers' in their extra innings 10-6 game against the Marlins. Fantasy Impact:. Price picked up what was just his second win of the season...
Fantasy Baseball Week 20 Planner: Jake Fraley, Jake McCarthy, Max Muncy (2022)
Most teams will play six games next week, with 24 clubs scheduled for a half-dozen contests. However, two teams drew the short stick, playing only five games. Finally, four teams have seven games on the docket in the upcoming fantasy baseball scoring period. Notable Matchups. Houston Astros at TEX (2),...
Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 20 (2022)
There is a strategy to consider as you enter the last month of baseball. It’s possible that you have a starting pitcher on your team who is normally solid but he has been a borderline talent for a few games (Logan Webb comes to mind here). You’ll be lucky to get five or six more starts out of him for the rest of the season. In addition, you might NEED innings. So, it might be time to make a tough decision if it’s possible to rank in your rotisserie league. Look at your rotation, look at the remaining innings, and do the math. Ask the following question:
The Watchlist: Matt Manning, Brian Serven, Trevor Stephan, Clarke Schmidt (2022 Fantasy Baseball)
“The Watchlist” is a weekly column designed to help you monitor and pick up players in the coming weeks. Whether they’re waiver wire or trade targets, these are the players you’ll want to add now before becoming the hot waiver commodity or trade target in a week or two.
Kyle Bradish fires eight scoreless innings in victory Friday
Kyle Bradish pitched eight innings, allowing no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six in Kansas City’s 2-0 win in Houston on Friday. Bradish silenced Houston’s bats for eight innings and recorded his first win since May 10 in St. Louis. Bradish’s eight innings was also the longest outing of the rookie’s career. Bradish finishes August 1-1 with a 3.14 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 26 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings across five starts. For the year, Bradish improves to 2-5 with a 5.63 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 80 innings across 16 starts. Bradish will look to carry Friday’s success into his next start on Thursday against the Guardians.
