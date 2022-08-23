There is a strategy to consider as you enter the last month of baseball. It’s possible that you have a starting pitcher on your team who is normally solid but he has been a borderline talent for a few games (Logan Webb comes to mind here). You’ll be lucky to get five or six more starts out of him for the rest of the season. In addition, you might NEED innings. So, it might be time to make a tough decision if it’s possible to rank in your rotisserie league. Look at your rotation, look at the remaining innings, and do the math. Ask the following question:

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO