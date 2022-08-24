ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach in the last 2 weeks

A house in Grover Beach that sold for $920,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $650,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $467.
GROVER BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Cambria, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Cambria in the past 4 weeks

A house in Cambria that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $883 per square foot.
multihousingnews.com

MBK Rental Living Sells California Community

CBRE represented MBK in its disposition of the 142-unit property in Paso Robles. MBK Rental Living has sold Blue Oak, a 142-unit, Class A multifamily property in Paso Robles, Calif., completed in 2019, to a private buyer from Los Angeles. Neither the price nor the name of the buyer was disclosed. A CBRE team of Stewart Weston, Dean Zander, Jefrey Henderson and Jon Teel represented MBK Rental Living in the sale.
PASO ROBLES, CA
New Times

Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine

Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
GROVER BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Ornament#Halloween Decorations#Skeleton#Hotel
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022

Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
MORRO BAY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 18-23

Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbery, assault

Atascadero police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at Stadium Park. Shortly after 1 a.m., staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital informed officers they were treating a man who had suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Atascadero. The victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park when a man struck him with an unknown object.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022

Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy