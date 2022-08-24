Read full article on original website
Thousands expected at Stone Soup Music Festival in Grover Beach
The annual Stone Soup Music Festival is set to begin this Saturday in Grover Beach, the Clark Center for the Performing Arts announced.
Horror-themed circus kicks off four-day run in Santa Maria
The circus is coming to town in Santa Maria starting Thursday, but the show performers have prepared is not what you might expect.
Final Concerts in the Plaza 2022
The last night of the 2022 Concerts in The plaza took place Friday, August 26 in downtown San Luis Obispo.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Grover Beach in the last 2 weeks
A house in Grover Beach that sold for $920,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Grover Beach in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $650,000. The average price per square foot ended up at $467.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 8 most expensive homes sold in Cambria in the past 4 weeks
A house in Cambria that sold for $2.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Cambria in the last four weeks. In total, 8 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past four weeks, with an average price of $1.1 million, $883 per square foot.
‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria
The non-profit organization 'Let's Make a Difference will hold a BBQ fundraiser at Pioneer Park in Santa Maria from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The post ‘Let’s Make a Difference’ holds a substance abuse and overdose awareness fundraiser in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
multihousingnews.com
MBK Rental Living Sells California Community
CBRE represented MBK in its disposition of the 142-unit property in Paso Robles. MBK Rental Living has sold Blue Oak, a 142-unit, Class A multifamily property in Paso Robles, Calif., completed in 2019, to a private buyer from Los Angeles. Neither the price nor the name of the buyer was disclosed. A CBRE team of Stewart Weston, Dean Zander, Jefrey Henderson and Jon Teel represented MBK Rental Living in the sale.
New Times
Pono Pacific Kitchen is Grover Beach's answer to elevated Hawaiian cuisine
Hawaii-happy partners Preston Tripp and Ashlee Alewine felt compelled to bring an edible piece of the tropical Pacific Rim to San Luis Obispo County. An award-winning chef, Tripp conceptualized and whipped up dishes for restaurants from California to Oahu, Hawaii. Alewine's Central Coast roots brought the couple back to the Five Cities—the place where they first met and now run Pono Pacific Kitchen in Grover Beach.
San Luis Obispo County to take over Ontario Ridge Trail
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unamiously supported easements with two property owners to make the Ontario Ridge Trail an official county trail.
Atascadero High School Cheerleaders Make All-American Cheer Team
ATASCADERO — This summer, while attending cheer camp, six of Atascadero High School’s (AHS) seniors tried out and made it onto the All-American Cheer Team. The cheerleaders will represent AHS by performing at the London New Year’s Day Parade in London, England. “Six of our seniors decided...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Morro Bay 2022
Morro Bay is a coastal paradise for anyone who loves water sports, wildlife, sailing, seafood, and the idyllic laid-back California lifestyle. The famous volcanic Moro Rock overlooking the bay is now a designated Historic Landmark and peregrine sanctuary. Stroll along the Embarcadero, relax on the sandy beaches, explore the shops...
Death notices for Aug. 18-23
Dennis Leroy Spoolstra, age 77, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 21. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Vickie Stewart, age 63, of Paso Robles, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Suzanne West, age 65, of Parkfield, passed away on...
Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor
The crash reported just after 5 a.m. Involving a Toyota Prius and farm tractor, according to the California Highway Patrol. The post Highway 1 in Santa Maria reopened after Prius collided with farm tractor appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
From horse ranching to radar, this SLO County family has had a huge impact
The influential Varian brothers are the subject of a new exhibit at the History Center of San Luis Obispo County.
San Luis Obispo man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning
A San Luis Obispo man was arrested after attacking and injuring a victim before stealing his belongings in Atascadero early Friday morning. The post San Luis Obispo man for robbery, battery in Atascadero early Friday morning appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Joint Union high schools’ Back to School Night success
Pioneer Valley, Ernest Righetti, and Santa Maria High Schools hosted thousands of parents at Back to School Night on Thursday. The post Santa Maria Joint Union high schools’ Back to School Night success appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lompoc Record
Lompoc throttles Pioneer Valley, Cabrillo tops Nipomo as Braves and Conqs move to 2-0
The Big Game is going to be big this year. Lompoc and Cabrillo will both enter this week's rivalry game with 2-0 records. Lompoc stayed unbeaten on the season with a 54-7 home win over Pioneer Valley at Huyck Stadium Friday night. The Braves started the season with the 51-12 win at Agoura on Aug. 19.
calcoastnews.com
San Luis Obispo man arrested for robbery, assault
Atascadero police arrested a San Luis Obispo man on Friday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at Stadium Park. Shortly after 1 a.m., staff at Twin Cities Community Hospital informed officers they were treating a man who had suffered substantial injuries during an assault in Atascadero. The victim told officers he was sitting on a bench at Stadium Park when a man struck him with an unknown object.
kprl.com
Accident in San Luis 08.24.2022
Early yesterday morning morning, a car crashed into the San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. A black sedan ran over a roadblock pillar by the Chorro and Monterey street intersection and crashed into the plaza. After crashing, the vehicle erupted in flames. The fire was put out within 20 minutes.
UPS driver crashes into Paso Robles restaurant after apparent heat stroke
The truck knocked down a pillar that held up the restaurant’s sign and an overhang.
