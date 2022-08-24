Read full article on original website
How proximity bias may be secretly cutting into your career advancement
In a 2022 study by Alliance Virtual Offices, remote workers have poorer performance reviews, are 38% less likely to receive bonuses, don’t advance as quickly, and do 50% more overtime compared with in-person workers. Is proximity bias to blame? Proximity bias is exactly as it sounds: a bias managers and leaders have toward employees who are most visible to them (i.e., in the office, close to their desks). In many ways, it’s a nicer word for favoritism or the old “boys’ club.”
The four-day workweek won’t solve “quiet quitting” (or many of your other employee issues)
“I don’t have anything left to give,” said a friend of mine the other week. She was stepping away from her job for a break before finding another role. We all know people who are burned out. It’s a problem for about one out of four workers according to McKinsey. So what are business leaders supposed to do when their teams are depleted, and they too may be facing struggles of energy and enthusiasm?
How to recession-proof your career when you sense layoffs on the horizon
As fears of a global recession mount and interest rates soar, an increasing number of companies have announced job cuts and hiring freezes in an effort to reduce spending. The tech companies that once thrived at the height of the pandemic were among the first to show signs of a downturn; year to date, over 100,000 tech employees have been laid off worldwide, according to Layoffs Tracker.
