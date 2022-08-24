Read full article on original website
An Oklahoma school district put a teacher on leave after she shared a link to Brooklyn library's banned book site
To protect themselves amid a ban on Critical Race Theory, teachers have completely dismantled their classroom libraries, the educator told Insider.
msn.com
How Many Students Should Be In a Classroom? Gov. Hochul Looks to Cap NY Class Sizes
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul hinted that she may look to pass a bill that would put a cap on class sizes throughout the state. "I am inclined to be supportive. I just have to work out a few more details with the mayor," Hochul said on Friday. The cap...
At $249 per day, prison stays leave ex-inmates deep in debt
HARTFORD, Conn. — (AP) — Two decades after her release from prison, Teresa Beatty feels she is still being punished. When her mother died two years ago, the state of Connecticut put a lien on the Stamford home she and her siblings inherited. It said she owed $83,762 to cover the cost of her 2 1/2 year imprisonment for drug crimes.
Chautauqua, where Salman Rushdie was attacked, has a long history of promoting free speech and learning for the public good
On Aug. 20, 2022, a large crowd gathered in front of the New York Public Library to hear prominent authors such as Kiran Desai, Gay Talese and Colum McCann read from novelist Salman Rushdie’s works. The event was organized as a demonstration of support for Rushdie after he was brutally attacked during a lecture on Aug. 12. The Indian-born writer has been the subject of death threats ever since the publication of his 1998 book “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslim leaders condemned as blasphemous. The speakers at the Aug. 20 reading stressed free speech. But they may not have known that...
Developer says deal to remake Newark hospital into high school is off
A developer who agreed to remake a former hospital in Newark into a high school and lease it to the district said Friday that the deal was off, and he would convert the building into apartments instead. “The lease is void,” developer Albert Nigri told NJ Advance Media in a...
New York parents will need to apply for free or reduced meals this school year
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York parents will once again need to submit applications with their school district in order for their children to receive free or reduced-price meals this academic year. Since March 2020, federal pandemic-era waivers provided free meals to all public school students in New York State, regardless of economic status, but […]
Literary Hub
A teacher was removed after sharing this QR code for students to get banned books.
As mass hysteria continues to target American students’ access to information in books, there’s some particularly disheartening news coming out of Oklahoma this week. Wendy Suares, an anchor at KOKH FOX 25, reported on Twitter that a teacher at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma, was fired for speaking to students about the Brooklyn Public Library’s initiative to make books—especially frequently-challenged books—accessible to students around the country. She also shared the above QR code from the library, which leads to more information about the project, Books Unbanned.
A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives
Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
njarts.net
Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark
Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
cityandstateny.com
SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
Officials: Enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on Oklahoma ballot
A group working to put the legalization of marijuana on the ballot is calling on the Oklahoma Supreme Court to make sure the measure is put before voters in November.
School is starting nearly 2 weeks before Labor Day in some N.J. districts. Here’s why.
While most New Jersey kids still have nearly two more weeks to enjoy their summer vacation, it is the first day of school this week for students in at least two districts as start dates continue to creep ever earlier. Wednesday is the first day of the 2022-2023 school year...
Register Citizen
CT native makes history as first Black female chef instructor at Culinary Institute of America
Winning Food Network’s "Chopped" might be a high-water mark for some chefs. But even with her 2015 victory, Bridgeport's Roshara Sanders wasn't done with the milestones. In 2020, the U.S. Army veteran became the first Black woman to be a chef instructor at the Culinary Institute of America in New York.
News 12
Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school
A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
homenewshere.com
Polio reemerges in the United States, specifically New York
TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus. “The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much...
Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
Shocking Video: Rabid Fox Attacks New York Woman Outside Home
In a terrifying video that you have to see to believe, a rabid fox is seen attacking and biting a New York woman outside of her home. On Wednesday, CBS 21 News meteorologist Steve Knight shared a shocking video of a rabid fox attacking a woman in the backyard of her Ithaca, New York home.
Police Investigating Assault On Commercial Bus Traveling In Town Of Newburgh
State Police are investigating a reported assault on a commercial bus traveling on the New York Thruway overnight. The bus was traveling southbound from Albany to New York City, with approximately 30 passengers on board when a physical altercation began between two male passengers at about 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, according to police.
uticaphoenix.net
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces More than 6,000 Illegal Guns Seized as Result of Interstate Gun Task Force
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police agencies have removed 6,007 illegal guns from communities across New York State during the first seven months of the year, a 20 percent increase when compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Steven Dettelbach prior to a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, Governor Hochulupdated New Yorkers about her administration’s comprehensive efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns, reduce gun violence and save lives. ATF Director Dettelbach touted the Task Force as a national model for other regions in the country to follow.
N.J. hospital administrator resigns. Executive was candidate for CEO position.
University Hospital announced the resignation Thursday of its health equity officer, an administrator many local and state leaders viewed as a strong contender to be its next chief executive. Dr. Chris Pernell will leave her post as chief integration and health equity officer effective Sept. 2, the Newark hospital said...
