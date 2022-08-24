ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Conversation U.S.

Chautauqua, where Salman Rushdie was attacked, has a long history of promoting free speech and learning for the public good

On Aug. 20, 2022, a large crowd gathered in front of the New York Public Library to hear prominent authors such as Kiran Desai, Gay Talese and Colum McCann read from novelist Salman Rushdie’s works. The event was organized as a demonstration of support for Rushdie after he was brutally attacked during a lecture on Aug. 12. The Indian-born writer has been the subject of death threats ever since the publication of his 1998 book “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslim leaders condemned as blasphemous. The speakers at the Aug. 20 reading stressed free speech. But they may not have known that...
Literary Hub

A teacher was removed after sharing this QR code for students to get banned books.

As mass hysteria continues to target American students’ access to information in books, there’s some particularly disheartening news coming out of Oklahoma this week. Wendy Suares, an anchor at KOKH FOX 25, reported on Twitter that a teacher at Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma, was fired for speaking to students about the Brooklyn Public Library’s initiative to make books—especially frequently-challenged books—accessible to students around the country. She also shared the above QR code from the library, which leads to more information about the project, Books Unbanned.
Gothamist

A close loss in NY’s 10th Congressional District sparks frustration among progressives

Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, center, talks to reporters after a joint news conference with Rep. Mondaire Jones in New York to speak out against Dan Goldman's candidacy. Niou, Jones, and Goldman ran in the Democratic congressional primary for New York's 10th District. Facing a moneyed candidate who eventually won a critical New York Times endorsement, the left failed to unite behind a single candidate. [ more › ]
njarts.net

Queen Latifah to co-host ’24 Hours of Peace’ event in Newark

Queen Latifah and Newark mayor Ras Baraka will co-host a free event titled “24 Hours of Peace,” taking place from Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. to Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. on Springfield Avenue, from Bergen to Blum streets, in Newark. Performers will include Faith Evans, Fabolous, CL...
cityandstateny.com

SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
News 12

Cornwall mom says daughter experienced racism at middle school

A Cornwall mother is hoping to raise awareness to what she says is racism in her daughter’s school. Alisha Meekins has a 12-year-old daughter who goes to Cornwall Middle School. She spoke out about several alleged instances at two recent board meetings. She tells News 12 the behavior started...
homenewshere.com

Polio reemerges in the United States, specifically New York

TEWKSBURY — Polio has reemerged in the United States, having been recently confirmed in New York state, and detected in wastewater samples in New York City as of Aug. 10, indicating additional presence of the virus. “The current cases are primarily occurring in communities with vaccination rates very much...
CBS New York

Hobby's Delicatessen: A historic family business endures in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - For co-owner Michael Brummer, there's something lyrical about a busy lunchtime at Hobby's Delicatessen. "It's like a symphony orchestra. You have the guys slicing the corned beef and pastrami—that could be the violins. You have the screaming and yelling—that's probably the drums," he said.He and his brother Marc are embracing a return to the bustle after the COVID-19 pandemic forced their restaurant to close for more than two years. Hours and offerings may be limited as Hobby's regains its footing, but favorites remain on the menu, including the top-selling sandwich number five, which combines corned beef, pastrami, cole slaw, and...
uticaphoenix.net

State News: Gov. Hochul Announces More than 6,000 Illegal Guns Seized as Result of Interstate Gun Task Force

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police agencies have removed 6,007 illegal guns from communities across New York State during the first seven months of the year, a 20 percent increase when compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Joined by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Steven Dettelbach prior to a meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns, Governor Hochulupdated New Yorkers about her administration’s comprehensive efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns, reduce gun violence and save lives. ATF Director Dettelbach touted the Task Force as a national model for other regions in the country to follow.
