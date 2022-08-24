He holds a doctorate in education and M.B.A. UC Davis has appointed a new university registrar: Brian R. Hodge, who is coming here from Florida Atlantic University. He has served as the university registrar at Florida Atlantic, a public research university with its main campus in Boca Raton, for six years. The school, established in 1961, is part of the State University System of Florida and has an enrollment of just over 30,000 undergraduates and graduate students, including medical students, across six campuses on the state’s southeast coast.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO