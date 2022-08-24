Read full article on original website
UC Davis MIND Institute camp for kids with neurodevelopmental disabilities a big success
(SACRAMENTO) — TheUC Davis MIND Institute was home to a unique day camp this summer. All activities were geared toward kids with autism, fragile X syndrome, Down syndrome and other neurodevelopmental disabilities. This year was the first in-person camp since 2019. Virtual camp activities were offered for the last...
Brian R. Hodge Named University Registrar
He holds a doctorate in education and M.B.A. UC Davis has appointed a new university registrar: Brian R. Hodge, who is coming here from Florida Atlantic University. He has served as the university registrar at Florida Atlantic, a public research university with its main campus in Boca Raton, for six years. The school, established in 1961, is part of the State University System of Florida and has an enrollment of just over 30,000 undergraduates and graduate students, including medical students, across six campuses on the state’s southeast coast.
2023 Class Represents the Largest in MSBA Program History
The UC Davis MSBA program welcomes our sixth incoming class with 99 diverse students and the largest cohort in the program’s history, slightly edging out the Class of 2022 by one. “We’re delighted to have this talented and diverse cohort joining the UC Davis MSBA family,” said MSBA Executive...
