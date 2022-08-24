ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Political Profile: Patrick Griffin, Candidate for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward

Patrick Griffin is running for Providence City Council in the 14th Ward. Here's what he has to say. 1. What is the biggest “political issue” in this campaign?. With the upcoming election of a new Mayor and a considerable number of Councilmembers, it is critical that our local elected officials have a “shared vision” for Providence. The city is facing a myriad of critical issues (public safety, education, city services, affordable housing). It is essential that from “day one” there be a desire and willingness to work collaboratively to identify and implement realistic solutions to these challenges.
fallriverreporter.com

Providence mayor signs executive order apologizing for slavery, racial discrimination; pledges $10 million in reparations

PROVIDENCE, RI – Mayor Jorge Elorza, Councilwoman Mary Kay Harris (Ward 11), Providence Cultural Equity Initiative CEO and Founder Raymond “Two Hawks” Watson, Reparations Commission Chairperson Rodney Davis, Reparations Commission member and Providence resident Wanda Brown, Congregation Beth Sholom Rabbi Barry Dolinger, 1696 Heritage Group Vice President and Providence Director of Business Development Keith Stokes, Founder and Executive Director of Higher Ground International Henrietta White-Holder, Senior Advisor to Mayor Elorza and Executive Director of the African American Ambassador Group Shawndell Burney-Speaks and community members Thursday announced the next steps in the City of Providence’s municipal reparations process.
GoLocalProv

Experience and Legacy - Raymond Two Hawks Watson

Experience and legacy. These are two concepts that I’ve come to appreciate immensely as I’ve progressed, individually and professionally. Throughout my adolescence and early adulthood, I came to understand the impact of my individual experiences on the legacy of my predecessors. Relatedly, the birth of my first child introduced me to a new paradigm that required me to factor fatherhood into the equation of my own legacy. At this point, legacy is preeminent, and I do my best to ensure that my individual experiences are in service to the legacy I hope to pass on to future generations. In this regard, my mind tends towards the recent release of the Report of the Providence Municipal Reparations Commission.
GoLocalProv

Side of the Rhode: Who’s Hot and Who’s Not? - August 26, 2022

Every Friday, GoLocalProv takes a look at who is rising and who is falling in Rhode Island and national politics, business, culture, and sports. This week's list includes Smiley and Elorza unhappily ever after, Cutler's kindness, and the enemy of my enemy is my friend, Nellie style. Now, we are...
msn.com

Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
Jorge Elorza
Buddy Cianci
Gina Raimondo
thebeveragejournal.com

Rhode Island Restaurants Recognized for Wine Excellence

Wine Spectator honored 20 Rhode Island venues for excellence in its 2022 Restaurant Awards compilation. Announced in June, the annual list highlights restaurants around the globe for their wine lists. “Best of” Award of Excellence designations were given to Cara, Newport; Coast, Watch Hill; Restaurant 1879, Block Island; Tavolo Wine Bar & Tuscan Grille, Smithfield, Providence and Warwick; The Dining Room at Castle Hill Inn, Newport; Camille’s, Providence; Chapel Grille, Cranston; La Masseria, East Greenwich; Matunuck Oyster Bar, South Kingstown; Mill’s Tavern Restaurant, Providence; Persimmon, Providence; Sarto, Providence; Stoneacre Brasserie, Newport; Stoneacre Garden, Newport; The Capital Grille, Providence; The Coast Guard House Restaurant, Narragansett; The Restaurant, Westerly; and The White Horse Tavern, Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Coventry makes switch at superintendent position

(WJAR) — North Kingstown is still searching for a permanent superintendent. One of the three finalists will not take the job and is part of a switch in leadership in Coventry. Starting October 1st, Coventry Superintendent Craig Levis will become his district's Assistant Superintendent. While his current assistant, Don...
COVENTRY, RI
1420 WBSM

Bristol DA Candidate Has Voted Five Times in 17 Years

Bristol County District Attorney candidate Shannon McMahon appears to have voted five times since 2005 — including voting in just one municipal election in her home town of Swansea, in April 2022. That's according to her voting history listed on the subscription vote tracking service Votebuilder and confirmed by...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
PhillyBite

Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Men charged in drive-by shooting death of Warwick woman

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office said Friday that two men were charged with murder in the killing of a 24-year-old woman in a drive-by shooting in Providence that police said appeared to be random. Prosecutors said a grand jury indicted Shawn Mann, 31,...
PROVIDENCE, RI
reportertoday.com

Fate of the Showcase Building in Seekonk

The former Showcase building on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk has sat vacant for nearly 12 years. The multiplex was built in 1974, with fewer screens, and was later subdivided and modified as time went on. It was considered the top first-run movie theatre in the greater Providence area. The Showcase Cinemas Seekonk 1-10 was closed on September 7, 2010. However, the 10 screen Showcase Seekonk Cinemas Route 6, is still open.
SEEKONK, MA

