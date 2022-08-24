ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 2

Related
Defense One

The Air & Space Brief: The case for selling F-16s to Argentina; Boosting officer diversity; What the Artemis launch means for DOD

Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. The argument for Argentina: The United States should sell F-16s to Argentina despite the 40-year-old rift between Buenos Aires and the United Kingdom, researcher Santiago Previde argued in an op-ed. While the 1982 conflict is behind the UK’s efforts to block the sale of jets to Argentina today, withholding the planes will only push Buenos Aires closer to China and Russia, who are both willing to sell their own advanced platforms. If the United States does not act, “Argentina’s air force might soon have the first western pilots flying Chinese fighter jets,” Previde writes.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’

Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Defense One

The D Brief: Ukraine confirms counteroffensive; IC to gauge damage from Trump docs; US to name Arctic ambassador; China’s WWII shelters, reused; And a bit more...

Ukraine says its counteroffensive has begun. Kyiv is attempting to retake southern territory that was taken by Russia early in its invasion, Reuters reported Monday. Ukrainian military officials say forces have “breached the occupiers’ first line of defense near Kherson”—but not all are convinced. The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea called the news “Ukrainian propaganda.”
POTUS
BBC

The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk

"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Air Conditioning#Climate
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March. “I don’t think there will be another birthday like today,” Peltola said. “Really I’m just so grateful to Alaskans and all the Alaskans who put their faith in me to fill out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow in Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work.”
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Army
Defense One

Iranian Navy Tries To Steal US Unmanned Vessel At Sea

An American unmanned surface vessel in the Persian Gulf was almost taken in the dead of night Monday by an Iranian ship before U.S. Navy forces intervened, according to officials. The Saildrone Explorer USV was seen in international waters being towed behind the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy support ship...
MILITARY
AFP

IMF agrees to $2.9 bn bailout for bankrupt Sri Lanka

Bankrupt Sri Lanka will receive a conditional $2.9 billion bailout to repair its battered finances, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, following a bruising economic crisis that saw the island nation's president chased from the country. The IMF's announcement of a $2.9 billion package, spread over four years, is short of the $3-4 billion sought by Sri Lanka.
WORLD
Defense One

Almost No One Has Been Hired Through DHS' Much-Hyped Cyber Talent Program

The Homeland Security Department has made very little progress in hiring cybersecurity specialists under a new talent-acquisition system designed to speed things up. Despite higher pay, streamlined applications, and a focus on aptitude over credentials, the Cybersecurity Talent Management System has yielded just four new employees since going live in November 2021, according to internal DHS documents obtained by FCW, a sister publication of Defense One.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy