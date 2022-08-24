Read full article on original website
Related
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Defense One
The D Brief: Z threatens Russian troops; Austin on Afghanistan; Deadly riot in Iraq; Fix the interpreter-visa program; And a bit more...
Run for your lives. That’s the message Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sent to Russian troops late Monday night, after the apparent start of the long-awaited counteroffensive in Ukraine’s south. “If they want to survive, it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home. Ukraine is taking...
Defense One
The Air & Space Brief: The case for selling F-16s to Argentina; Boosting officer diversity; What the Artemis launch means for DOD
Welcome to the Defense One Air and Space newsletter. Here are our top stories this week:. The argument for Argentina: The United States should sell F-16s to Argentina despite the 40-year-old rift between Buenos Aires and the United Kingdom, researcher Santiago Previde argued in an op-ed. While the 1982 conflict is behind the UK’s efforts to block the sale of jets to Argentina today, withholding the planes will only push Buenos Aires closer to China and Russia, who are both willing to sell their own advanced platforms. If the United States does not act, “Argentina’s air force might soon have the first western pilots flying Chinese fighter jets,” Previde writes.
Defense One
Poll: Half of Americans Say Sending Troops to Afghanistan Was ‘A Mistake’
Nearly half of Americans believe it was a mistake to send U.S. troops to Afghanistan, according to a poll released this week, one year after the disorderly American withdrawal. During the final weeks of the withdrawal, 13 American service members were killed in an Islamic State terrorist attack while helping...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Defense One
The D Brief: Ukraine confirms counteroffensive; IC to gauge damage from Trump docs; US to name Arctic ambassador; China’s WWII shelters, reused; And a bit more...
Ukraine says its counteroffensive has begun. Kyiv is attempting to retake southern territory that was taken by Russia early in its invasion, Reuters reported Monday. Ukrainian military officials say forces have “breached the occupiers’ first line of defense near Kherson”—but not all are convinced. The Moscow-installed governor of Crimea called the news “Ukrainian propaganda.”
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Thousands Are Holed Up in a Politician’s Farm, Waiting for the End of the World
Huddled together at a private farmhouse, thousands of people have spent days anticipating a biblical flood that will engulf all of the world—except one farm in rural Cambodia. When a politician started sharing his doomsday prophecy on Facebook last week, his supporters left their lives behind and traveled from...
Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier
Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
Peltola beats Palin, wins Alaska House special election
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat on Wednesday, besting a field that included Republican Sarah Palin, who was seeking a political comeback in the state where she was once governor. Peltola, who is Yup’ik and turned 49 on Wednesday, will become the first Alaska Native to serve in the House and the first woman to hold the seat. She will serve the remaining months of the late Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young’s term. Young held the seat for 49 years before his death in March. “I don’t think there will be another birthday like today,” Peltola said. “Really I’m just so grateful to Alaskans and all the Alaskans who put their faith in me to fill out the remainder of Congressman Young’s term,” she said in an interview. “My desire is to follow in Congressman Young’s legacy of representing all Alaskans, and I’m just looking forward to getting to work.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Defense One
Iranian Navy Tries To Steal US Unmanned Vessel At Sea
An American unmanned surface vessel in the Persian Gulf was almost taken in the dead of night Monday by an Iranian ship before U.S. Navy forces intervened, according to officials. The Saildrone Explorer USV was seen in international waters being towed behind the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy support ship...
Taiwan businessman offers funds to train civilian marksmen
TAIPEI, Sept 1 (Reuters) - One of Taiwan's richest men, Robert Tsao, said on Thursday he would provide T$1 billion ($33 million) to two civilian defence training programmes, in a private effort to strengthen the island's defences amid heightened tension with China.
These way-down-ballot races will decide whether abortion is legal for millions
A handful of state legislative seats in a few states represent the tipping point for new restrictions or bans on abortion.
NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal
WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - SpaceX will launch five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station for NASA at the end of the decade under a $1.4 billion contract order, the U.S. space agency said Wednesday, taking the company's total contracted missions for its Crew Dragon astronaut capsule to 14.
IMF agrees to $2.9 bn bailout for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Bankrupt Sri Lanka will receive a conditional $2.9 billion bailout to repair its battered finances, the International Monetary Fund said Thursday, following a bruising economic crisis that saw the island nation's president chased from the country. The IMF's announcement of a $2.9 billion package, spread over four years, is short of the $3-4 billion sought by Sri Lanka.
Hong Kong leader proposes 'reverse quarantine' for China travel
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong hopes to introduce "reverse quarantine" for people going to mainland China as the financial hub seeks to open up to the neigbouring technology city of Shenzhen after months of restrictions, the city leader said on Thursday.
Defense One
Almost No One Has Been Hired Through DHS' Much-Hyped Cyber Talent Program
The Homeland Security Department has made very little progress in hiring cybersecurity specialists under a new talent-acquisition system designed to speed things up. Despite higher pay, streamlined applications, and a focus on aptitude over credentials, the Cybersecurity Talent Management System has yielded just four new employees since going live in November 2021, according to internal DHS documents obtained by FCW, a sister publication of Defense One.
JOBS・
Comments / 2