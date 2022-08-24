Read full article on original website
Man who lost his wife and daughter in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash testifies he lives in fear of the graphic photos resurfacing
Christopher Chester, who lost his wife and daughter in the helicopter crash that also killed Kobe Bryant and six others, took the stand Thursday, testifying he lives in fear that the graphic photos taken of his loved ones' bodies may resurface one day.
Sheriff's Deputy Who Snapped Photos On The Scene At Kobe Bryant Crash Testifies He ‘Didn’t Do Anything Wrong'
A sheriff's deputy who took pictures at Kobe Bryant's crash site testified in court that he is not at fault.
Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to her trial against the Los Angeles County
Vanessa Bryant went to court again, but she didn’t go alone this time. The businesswoman and philanthropist were accompanied by her best friends Ciara and Monica and her 19-year-old daughter Natalia Diamante. GrosbyGroup Vanessa Bryant takes Natalia Bryant, Ciara and Monica to...
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
A Juror Spotted An Error In Vanessa Bryant’s Lawsuit Winnings, Leading To Them Being Reduced By 7 Figures
The verdict regarding Vanessa Bryant's case against the LA County has changed since initially awarding the widow $16 million.
Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'
Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June
Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis
Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’
The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
Acting Fire Chief Testifies That Captain Who Photographed Kobe Bryant Crash Scene ‘Tarnished’ His Own Dignity
The acting chief of the Los Angeles County Fire Department testified Monday that he didn’t know a now-retired captain who photographed human remains at the site of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, seven more passengers, and the pilot returned his county-owned laptop without a hard drive. “As...
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
Kim Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone accused of drought restriction violations
The celebs were among 2,000 Las Virgenes Municipal Water District customers who recently received 'notices of exceedence' for water usage.
