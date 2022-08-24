ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
City
Calabasas, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Vanessa Bryant Drops 'Mambacita' Jewelry Line on 'Mamba Day'

Vanessa Bryant has announced a new partnership to raise money for the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. On Wednesday, Bryant, 40, shared an image on Instagram of a bracelet featured in her MAMBACITA x ZC jewelry collaboration with LA-based Zoë Chicco Fine Jewelry. The bracelet, worn on Bryant's arm just...
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Kardashians Among L.A.’s Worst Water Wasters, Using 333,000 Gallons Over County Limit in June

Kim, the planet is dying — so maybe it’s time to pull back on watering your lawn, take shorter baths and follow Los Angeles County’s rules on water usage during yet another year of drought in Southern California. Kim Kardashian, along with her sister Khloe, were revealed to be among the roughly 2,000 customers recently issued “notices of exceedance” for water usage in June by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which serves the wealthy western Los Angeles County cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village, according to public data obtained by The Los Angeles Times. Per...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Rob Pelinka
Person
Gavin Newsom
Black Enterprise

Final Victims of Fiery Los Angeles Crash Identified As Best Friends Lynette Noble, Nathesia Lewis

Family of the remaining victims identified their loved ones days after the deadly Windsor Hills crash that claimed the lives of six people, including an entire young family. Two best friends from Los Angeles, Lynette Noble, 38, and Nathesia Lewis, 43, were among the last ID’d victims of the Aug. 4 tragedy, due to their injuries being so extreme, they had to be identified through DNA, reports People.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plaintiffs
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy