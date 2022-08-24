ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
goheels.com

Women's Soccer Looks To Extend Streak Against Baylor

AUSTIN, Texas – The No. 1-ranked University of North Carolina women's soccer team will look to extend its season-opening winning streak to four games on Sunday, August 28, against Baylor at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas. The match is scheduled for a 1...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Men’s Soccer To Face South Florida On Sunday At Home

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Following a win in the season opener, the University of North Carolina men's soccer team is back in action on Sunday night to host South Florida. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET at Dorrance Field. Tickets for all regular season home matches can be...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goheels.com

Volleyball Falls To Colorado State, 3-1

FORT COLLINS, Colo. - Attacking and serving errors plagued the Carolina volleyball team as the Tar Heels fell to Colorado State in four sets on Friday night in the 2022 season opener. Charley Niego led the offense with a match-high 14 kills while Mabrey Shaffmaster was the second Tar Heel in double-digits with 13 kills.
FORT COLLINS, CO
goheels.com

Carter Hicks Named Baseball Director Of Player And Program Development

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Carter Hicks has been named director of player and program development at the University of North Carolina according to an announcement from head baseball coach Scott Forbes on Friday. A UNC graduate, Hicks spent the past four years with USA Baseball including the last three...
