Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 1

MySanAntonio

This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl

Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant

As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
CW33 NewsFix

These are the best bakeries in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor

DALLAS (KDAF) — When trying to get your sweet pastry fix, finding the perfect bakery is super important and North Texas isn’t short of incredible options. Whether you’re searching for cookies, bagels, donuts, croissants, muffins, or cakes… the list can go on and on, you want to be sure that you can find the top spots around town to get them at.
DALLAS, TX
Thrillist

The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas

In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend

PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location

American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
metro-magazine.com

Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity

Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CandysDirt

Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times

Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt.com

This Plano Home’s Kitchen Wins The #10YearChallenge

Now, I love a good before and after set of photos. Home renos? Yes. HGTV reveals? Sure. Glow ups? Fab. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is more like a satisfying 10-year challenge on social. Head north on the Dallas North Tollway...
PLANO, TX

