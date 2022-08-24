Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
This New Barbershop Has Hot Shaves, Free Whiskey and Vinyl
Raja Ratan has been helping men dress better since 2003, when he opened Q Clothier, a custom suiting store in Dallas. That was followed by Rye 51, a casual counterpart that opened next door to Q’s West Village location in 2012, with high-quality denim, shirts and other ready-to-wear items. Since then, he’s expanded those businesses to more cities across Texas and the South, including Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville and New Orleans. And now, he’s addressing mens’ style and grooming from the neck up, with the debut of Mr. Winston’s, a barbershop that just opened its doors in Dallas, with more stores to come.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
dallasexpress.com
DFW Restaurant Week Features First Destination Restaurant
As DFW Restaurant Week celebrates its 25th year, it is adding a destination restaurant offering discounted dishes for charity. The month-long parade of eateries added Triple N Ranch Winery this year, and it is truly a special place for foodies and, more importantly, those who celebrate brunch as its own unique experience.
CW33 NewsFix
Report says these are the best cheap red wines to drink in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Getting your wine on is important after a long day’s work or just to sit back and relax over the weekend with your gal-pals or dude-bros. Why the wine talk? Well, Sunday, August 28, is National Red Wine Day! If you’re into stomping grapes and make your own wine at home, go right ahead. NationalToday says you should ignore the wine snobs and enjoy the red wine you know you’ll enjoy, “Today, we throw out all those stuffy rules about how and when to drink this nectar from the gods. Instead, we grab our coolest glass and savor the taste of our favorite red wine.”
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Report say this is the best place to eat Filipino food in Texas
If there's one thing to know about North Texas; it's that there is so much to eat here, including great Filipino food.
CW33 NewsFix
These are the best bakeries in Dallas, according to Tripadvisor
DALLAS (KDAF) — When trying to get your sweet pastry fix, finding the perfect bakery is super important and North Texas isn’t short of incredible options. Whether you’re searching for cookies, bagels, donuts, croissants, muffins, or cakes… the list can go on and on, you want to be sure that you can find the top spots around town to get them at.
This Dallas wine spot offers ‘wine on tap’ with 60 taps to choose from
Not only does having wine on tap help the quality of their wine, but Sixty Vines saves 26 bottles of wine per keg that don't go back to the environment.
Thrillist
The 15 Best Dive Bars in Dallas
In a city where it’s not uncommon to get bottle service at a club and spend $300 for a liter of vodka, it’s so refreshing to walk into a bar where your feet stick to the carpet just a little. Breathe in deeply and if there’s a hint of stale beer and cigarette smoke from decades past, you know you’re in for a laidback good time. Because sometimes all we want is a place we can show up in cut-off shorts and a T-shirt, slink into a darkened corner booth, and toast the good life with friends over stiff, simple, and cheap drinks. This is exactly why we love dive bars and all the low-tech kitsch and colorful characters that come along with them. In Dallas dives, you’re just as likely to rub elbows with a millionaire dropping quarters into the jukebox as you are to sidle up next to Mae-Mae, the barfly who’s been glued to her preferred red vinyl bar stool since time immemorial. If that sounds like heaven to you, then read on for 15 of the best dives Dallas has to offer.
Get your SHEIN haul! Pop-up store coming to Dallas area this weekend
PLANO, Texas — Heads up, Dallas shoppers! Global fashion retailer, SHEIN, is coming to the Dallas area for a three-day pop-up event this weekend. SHEIN comes to the DFW area after a successful pop-up in Houston earlier this month. Items from two Dallas-area independent designers will be featured in...
CW33 NewsFix
Tripadvisor says these are the top restaurants for burgers in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — We love burgers, burgers are simply just awesome and even though it’s not National Burger Day in the US it is in the UK and we’re gonna hop on the trolly with this one. While a fast food burger can be very satisfying from...
dmagazine.com
Benihana Opens Fourth DFW Location
American restaurant classic Benihana opens its Addison location today—the concept’s fourth in DFW. “When we started to do our work, we saw that Addison had basically our profile of guests, and we wanted to try to find a match,” Benihana CEO Tom Baldwin said. “We had looked for some time before we finally settled on this particular location.”
Study says Austin Whataburgers are the worst in Texas, Dallas ranked second worst
AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you’re looking for the best Whataburger in Texas, you won’t find it in Austin. The capital city has “below-average Whataburgers,” according to a San Antonio Express-News analysis of Google data. The newspaper looked through Google reviews for seven Texas cities with...
CW33 NewsFix
Dallas-based Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 25 years with free cake giveaway in September: Here’s what you need to know
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re a cake person, you’ve more than likely given Nothing Bundt Cakes a try, especially if you’re in North Texas as this incredible bakery is based in Dallas! The company is going to be celebrating its 25th birthday. Its stores will be...
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘America’s biggest barbecue festival’: Texas pitmasters ready to fire up grill at AT&T Stadium
ARLINGTON, Texas — A legendary BBQ festival is taking up shop at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and Texas pitmasters are ready to bring the smoke come November. In a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys, the Q BBQ Fest will fire up about 30,000 Ibs of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs from Nov. 4 to 6 for its debut in the DFW area.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
metro-magazine.com
Vonlane Announces Return to 95% Pre-Pandemic Capacity
Texas-based transportation Vonlane has announced a return to 95% of its pre-pandemic capacity by increasing departures from major Texas cities as travel demand surges for fall. Beginning in October, travelers can expect up to eight departures each way on Vonlane’s most popular routes – a total of 72 departures on...
Tanglewood in Fort Worth Is a Throwback to Calmer Times
Tanglewood takes passers-through back in time to a day when kids played outside and yards were well-groomed. This Fort Worth neighborhood near a branch of the Trinity River is relaxed, much like the calming waters nearby, with its streets following the river line. So pristine is the neighborhood it could...
CandysDirt.com
This Plano Home’s Kitchen Wins The #10YearChallenge
Now, I love a good before and after set of photos. Home renos? Yes. HGTV reveals? Sure. Glow ups? Fab. But this week’s Inwood Home of the Week, sponsored by Inwood National Bank is more like a satisfying 10-year challenge on social. Head north on the Dallas North Tollway...
