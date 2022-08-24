Celebrate 4,000 years of history with a new glimpse of Pharaoh: A New Era

(Image credit: Future)

We were just offered a new glimpse at Pharaoh: A New Era during the Ones to Watch (OTW) Montage at the Future Games Show Powered by Mana.

Offering a sneak peek at a handful of exciting upcoming games, the montage featured the remake of the iconic city-builder, which is being fully remade. Pharaoh: A New Era bundles the original game in with its expansion, Cleopatra: Queen of the Nile. The substantial collection offers an experience that captures the spirit of the beloved original, all while boasting modernized graphics and gameplay tweaks.

More than 20 years after the release of the original Pharaoh game, A New Era overhauls those iconic visuals into full 4K HD that still capture the original 2D graphics. Gameplay improvements include a modernised UI and gameplay tweaks to bring the remake in-line with modern strategy titles.

For all of those changes, however, A New Era maintains the missions you remember from Pharaoh, with more than 50 scenarios featured in the game's Campaign mode offering more than 100 hours of gameplay.

Developer Triskell Interactive originally announced Pharaoh: A New Era back in 2020, highlighting the 4,000 years of history you'll journey through as you progress. There's still no release date in sight, but Triskell and publisher Dotemu promise that A New Era is "coming soon" to PC via Steam, where you can wishlist the game right now.

