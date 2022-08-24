Team17 announces Moving Out 2, Marauders, Hokko Life news, and more at Future Games Show

Team17 brought a ton of goodies to today's Future Games Show Powered by Mana, airing a highlight reel that includes new game announcements, release dates, and so much more. We've got a lot to cover, but we promise you won't be disappointed. Check out the Team17 Future Games Show line-up below, and read on for more.

First, the Team17 reel announced Moving Out 2, a sequel to 2020's Moving Out. The chaotic and hilarious co-op game will be out soon, according to the trailer, but we know exactly what kind of vibes it will be bringing with it. It looks like Moving Out 2 will feature new characters, as the original game's main characters may be mysteriously missing. It's unclear what's going on there, but we know that the game will include tons of goofy physics and fast-paced moving puzzles, so make sure you get your team of friends ready.

Age of Darkness: Final Stand is out now via Steam Early Access (opens in new tab), so you may want to check that out if you're a fan of dark fantasy and survival real-time strategy. The game tasks you with building and defending humanity's last stand against swarms of Nightmares (that doesn't sound good).

The Knight Witch (opens in new tab), an upcoming Metroidvania about, well, a Knight Witch, has gotten a release date window, and it's coming just in time for Halloween: Fall 2022. The beautiful art style an adorable titular character can cast card-based spells and make important decisions to help save her home from an invasion of War Golems (which also doesn't sound good).

Marauders (opens in new tab), an upcoming tactical FPS where you play as a space pirate, also officially got a release window - and it's also coming in October. You can work alone or squad up with up to three other players to loot up, craft weapons, and salvage necessary things to ensure your survival in the final frontier.

We already knew Bravery and Greed was coming in Fall 2022, but it's great to get another look at the retro side-scroller that features four-person co-op. We also already knew that Hokko Life, the Animal Crossing lookalike that was previously only available in Early Access Steam (opens in new tab), would launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch this September. But it's still lovely to see all of the features the full launch boasts, including incredibly involved clothing customization and adorable animal friends.

The Team 17 reel at the Future Games Show also included point-and-click adventure Sunday Gold news (a game that debuted in the Future Games Show in June 2022), the release of gruelling action-RPG Thymesia, and much, much more.

Alyssa Mercante is an editor and features writer at GamesRadar based out of Brooklyn, NY. Prior to entering the industry, she got her Masters's degree in Modern and Contemporary Literature at Newcastle University with a dissertation focusing on contemporary indie games. She spends most of her time playing competitive shooters and in-depth RPGs and was recently on a PAX Panel about the best bars in video games. In her spare time Alyssa rescues cats, practices her Italian, and plays soccer.