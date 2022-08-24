ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Last Worker is coming this October to tell the star-studded story of one of the last humans in an automated workplace

By Sam Loveridge
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The Last Worker is en route to tell its own horror story of the events that occur in a packing warehouse. As the company begins to go fully automated, our hero is one of the last humans left behind to keep walking the shelves - and it's looking to be quite the dark tale.

As announced as part of the Future Games Show Powered by Mana, The Last Worker now has an October 19 release date, which means there's not long to wait to experience this intriguing tale.

Launching on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series X, as well as in VR on the Meta Quest 2, HTC Vive, and Valve Index, it's got a hand-painted art style that's based on concept art penned by comics legend Mick McMahon (of Judge Dredd and 2000 AD fame).

With developers Wolf & Wood and Oiffy promising the story will be both emotional and thought-provoking, it's also sprinkled with comedy and humor, and even some satire. With some classic British humor thrown in for good measure, The Last Worker should definitely offer something a little different.

It's also got a star-studded voice cast involved, with actors involved including Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The Deep, The Tourist), Jason Isaacs (the OA, The Patriot), Clare-Hope Ashitey (Children of Men, Doctor Foster), and David Hewlett (The Shape of Water, Stargate: Atlantis).

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHyyQ_0hTsTDXP00

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for over seven years, and for GamesRadar, she is in charge of reviews, best lists, and the overall running of the site and its staff. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles!

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’ debuting a day early with two-episode premiere

Only two weeks separate us from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally making its long-anticipated debut on Prime Video. All of this waiting has not been in vain, apparently, as Amazon has just announced that they’re releasing the series a day earlier, on the first day of September. Not only that, Tolkien fans will be able to watch the first two episodes, as opposed to only the pilot, in an effort to put some gap between the show’s finale and that of HBO’s House of the Dragon.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Hewlett
Person
Jason Isaacs
OK! Magazine

The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die

Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Games#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Wolf Wood#British#Clare Hope
Creative Bloq

This unreal Mario game is giving me nightmares

We've had a lot of Mario fan games and famous games remade in Unreal Engine 5, but not all of them have met with the same caustic response as this new Mario fan-game from Funkyzeit Games. Be warned, the 'internet' hates it. Unreal Engine 5 is the latest high-end tech...
VIDEO GAMES
yankodesign.com

These AI-generated creatures are semi-living architectural structures from the future

With the current state of the world, people often remark that a dystopian future isn’t a very far-off possibility! We often imagine a world completely taken over by robots and machines, where tech reigns supreme, and humans are overpowered by the very science they sowed the seeds of. However, Iranian architect, Mohamad Rasoul Moosapour, has a very different future envisioned in his mind – one that seems to be taken over by semi-alive architectural beings!
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Nintendo
SVG

The Call Of Duty: Warzone Cast Is Gorgeous In Real Life

"Call of Duty" is a franchise that needs to introduction, as it continues to beat out competitors in the crowded first-person shooter genre. The series was revitalized in 2020 with the release of "Call of Duty: Warzone." Essentially a standalone free-to-play battle royale game, "Warzone" borrows elements from other popular multiplayer shooters such as "Fortnite," but includes the familiar art style and many of the gameplay mechanics from the beloved mainline "Call of Duty" titles.
VIDEO GAMES
The Conversation U.S.

Terrifying dragons have long been a part of many religions, and there is a reason for their appeal

The premiere of HBO’s prequel to “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” will undoubtedly bring more attention to the ferocious dragon. Two-legged or four, fire-breathing or shape-shifting, scaled or feathered, dragons fascinate people across the world with their legendary power. This shouldn’t be surprising. Long before “Harry Potter,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” and other modern interpretations increased the dragon’s notoriety in the 21st century, artifacts from ancient civilizations indicated their importance in many religions across the world. As a scholar of monsters, I’ve found dragons to be a nearly universal symbol for many civilizations. Scientists have...
RELIGION
Polygon

The Left 4 Dead-inspired Aliens game is finally getting a boss battle

A year after launch, the cooperative shooter set in the Alien universe, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, is getting its first boss battle. Starting Aug. 30, as part of the game’s paid Pathogen expansion, players will be able to take on a mutated Xenomorph Queen. If you’re incredulously asking, “This Aliens...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

28K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy