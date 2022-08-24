ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

HPU Finishes 3-0 at VCU Invitational

High Point volleyball picked up two wins at day two of the VCU Invitational and Sydney Palazzolo was named to the All-Tournament Team. – The High Point University volleyball team came away with a 3-1 win over Elon on Saturday as it continued play at the VCU Invitational. Sydney Palazzolo finished with a match-high 17 kills while Jenny Wessling had 24 digs. Maria Miggins and Ally Van Eekeren combined for 43 assists.
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Panthers Travel to Capitol for NCAA Tournament Rematch

The High Point University men's soccer team travels to Washington, D.C. on Sunday to meet No. 2 Georgetown. The Panthers look for a rematch after meeting the Hoyas in the spring 2021 NCAA Tournament. High Point at No. 2 Georgetown. Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM. Shaw Field | Washington,...
HIGH POINT, NC
High Point University Athletics

Women's Soccer Hosts William & Mary on Sunday Afternoon

The High Point University women's soccer team returns to Vert Stadium on Sunday to host William & Mary. The Panthers are 0-1-2 on the season after tying American and Marshall before dropping a 2-0 contest to ECU. High Point vs. William & Mary | Sunday, August 28th | 1:00 PM.
HIGH POINT, NC

