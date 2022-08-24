High Point volleyball picked up two wins at day two of the VCU Invitational and Sydney Palazzolo was named to the All-Tournament Team. – The High Point University volleyball team came away with a 3-1 win over Elon on Saturday as it continued play at the VCU Invitational. Sydney Palazzolo finished with a match-high 17 kills while Jenny Wessling had 24 digs. Maria Miggins and Ally Van Eekeren combined for 43 assists.

