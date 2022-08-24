Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Swearing-In Ceremony For Police Chief Virgil Green Scheduled For Sept 6 Council Meeting
The Golden Valley City Council will host a swearing-in ceremony for Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green at its meeting Sept 6, 6:30 pm, at City Hall. Following the council meeting, a reception will be held at Brookview. Both the ceremony and reception are open to the public. Chief Green...
