Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WATCH: Mosley’s Whiddon recaps ‘instant classic’ victory in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. (WMBB) – The Mosley football team opened their season with a thrilling 24-23 walk-off victory over Delaware Valley in Orlando on Friday night. Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon joined the Friday Night Fever Afterburn show via Zoom to break down the wild finish.
Sanford Seminole football dominates Sarasota Riverview 48-0
SANFORD, FLORIDA – When it comes to dominating opponents, few do it as well as Central Florida power Sanford Seminole. Unleashing their deep stable of talent, the Seminoles got scoring from eight players in overwhelming visiting Sarasota Riverview, 48-0, on Friday night. On a night when lightning ...
mynews13.com
Bishop Moore-Edgewater high school JV, freshman games called off due to social media post
ORLANDO, Fla. — A social media post deemed “inappropriate” by school officials resulted in the cancellation of the junior varsity and freshman football games scheduled Thursday night between Bishop Moore and Edgewater high schools. A varsity football game between the high schools will be played Friday night,...
fox35orlando.com
'Selfish': Florida youth football season cut amid allegations of money being stolen
ORLANDO, Fla. - For the first time in 21 years, the Avalon Wolves won’t be playing football this season. The Pop Warner youth team has been sidelined. Parents allege the money they paid to the program for kids to play ball this season was stolen and is being used to form another team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Central Florida HS football games canceled due to social media post, schools say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Just as football fans were getting ready to cheer from the stands Thursday night, they received news that a social media post forced the games at Edgewater High School to be canceled. Edgewater Football's Facebook page sent out an update saying the game was canceled due...
wfla.com
Friday Night Blitz: Clearwater Tornadoes vs Lakeland Dreadnaughts
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Tornadoes faced the Lakeland Dreadnaughts in week one. The Dreadnaughts took home the win, beating the Tornadoes 42-6. To see the final scores for other high school football games, click here.
mynews13.com
Coke Zero Sugar 400 postponed to Sunday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The NASCAR regular-season finale at the Daytona International Speedway has been postponed to Sunday morning at 10 a.m. Thousands of fans were ready to pack the stands for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, but weather stood in the way Saturday night. What You Need To...
Spruce Creek football fights off Seabreeze, 21-14
DAYTONA BEACH, FORIDA – It took a while for the Port Orange Spruce Creek Hawks to get off the ground, but once they did, they still had to fight off the feisty Seabreeze Sandcrabs. Spruce Creek took a 21-0 lead on three consecutive possessions spanning the end of the second quarter and the start of ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foodgressing.com
Bacon Bitch Orlando Florida To Open August 26th
Bacon Bitch, the innovative breakfast concept inspired by a love for bacon, will officially open the doors to its highly anticipated Orlando outpost on Friday, August 26, 2022. The 200-seat restaurant is in prime real estate space at 12103 Collegiate Way, just steps from the University of Central Florida campus.
‘Mr. Mike, I got you’; Scott eeks out win in drama-filled recount in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It was the quintessential example of “every vote matters.”. Three days after voters went to the polls to choose a new slate of Orange County Commissioners, District 6 citizens still didn’t know who would appear on the November ballot to replace outgoing Commissioner Victoria Siplin.
click orlando
🥡Highest-rated cheap eats in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
daytonatimes.com
Primary outcome: Wins for Barnaby, Davis, Williams
Turnout remained low in precincts located in Daytona’s Black neighborhoods. The 2022 primary election had mixed results for local candidates, particularly Black candidates. DeLand City Commissioner Jessica Davis will keep her Seat 3 after soundly defeating Deidre Dukes Perry. Davis got 76% of the vote. “It takes a lot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
Some strong storms possible again in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will continue to see high rain chances for the rest of the week and for the weekend. Expect storms to develop along the east and west coast sea breezes mainly after 3 p.m. [TRENDING: Here’s a list of DeSantis-backed school board candidates who won election...
click orlando
New exit on I-75 in the works north of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. – Residents can get an up-close look at the latest plans for a new exit on Interstate 75 north of Ocala. Florida is planning to build a new “diverging diamond” interchange along the highway near northwest 49th Street. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Laura Loomer says ‘I’m not...
mynews13.com
Some Florida educators leave teaching jobs for new pastures
ORLANDO, Fla. — The new school year is underway across Central Florida, but experts say the outlook in classrooms could differ from years past. Many districts are still battling teacher vacancies in the classroom, even as kids file into class. What You Need To Know. As the current school...
Woman shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot to death in Orlando Saturday morning, sheriff’s investigators said. Deputies responded to the shooting in the area of 42nd Street and Nashville Avenue shortly after 7 a.m. At the scene, they found a woman in her 30s who had been...
Restaurant chain from Vegas opens new location here
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Las Vegas-based restaurant chain CrunCheese Korean Hot Dog has opened its first Florida location at Waterford Lakes Town Center in Orlando. CrunCheese offers a twist...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman taking child to school arrested after brawl with another woman
A Leesburg woman taking a child to school was arrested after a brawl with another woman. Witnesses saw 35-year-old Santana Potts pull her red Hyundai in front of the other woman’s car, blocking her ability to drive through the intersection of Orange Avenue and North Bay Street in Eustis, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department.
Fatal crash in Flagler County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that at approximately 4 a.m. on Saturday, a sedan was traveling south on U.S. Highway 1 in the right lane at the same time a second vehicle was traveling north on US-1 in the outside lane. >>> STREAM ACTION...
fox35orlando.com
2 tropical waves being monitored for possible further development
ORLANDO, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center is currently watching two tropical waves for possible development in the Atlantic. "No threat to Florida yet, but some long-range models remind us to keep our guard up as we approach the peak of the hurricane season," said FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King.
Comments / 2