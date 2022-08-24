Read full article on original website
Watch: UA commit Yhonzae Pierre has another strong outing
Alabama edge commit Yhonzae Pierre picked up right where he left off last week on Friday night, posting another strong outing for Eufaula (Ala.). The four-star prospect, a long-time UA pledge, recorded six tackles, including one tackle for loss, four pass break-ups, four quarterback pressures, and a two-point conversion catch in a 22-14 win over Stanhope Elmore.
wvtm13.com
Allen Greene steps down as Auburn Director of Athletics
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn Director of Athletics Allen Greene is stepping down less than five years after being hired. Learn more in the video above. According to Auburn University, Greene notified President Dr. Christopher Roberts this week of his decision to depart "in order to pursue other professional interests."
247Sports
#PMARSHONAU: Time runs out on a good man as Auburn's AD
It has been obvious for a while now that Allen Greene was caught in a whirlwind that he could not escape. He is a good man, an engaging man, an extremely intelligent man who genuinely cares about the young men and women who compete for Auburn. But the clock started to run out on Greene the day Steven Leath, the president who hired him, was fired. Greene, who was athletic director at Buffalo before moving to Auburn, found himself in a position he could not have anticipated.
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Opelika comes back for win; Auburn High wins tussle
With clutch touchdown passes by quarterback Roman Gagliano, Opelika completed a comeback Friday night to beat Jeff Davis 35-14 at Bulldog Stadium. Jeff Davis led 6-0 early when Gagliano hit Tae Gay for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to help put the Bulldogs out in front. Then, with time expiring in...
WTVM
Auburn Athletics needs students’ help during game days
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Attention all Auburn Football fans, if you’re interested in attending all Auburn home football games while making around 12 dollars an hour, listen up. The Auburn Athletic Department is looking for Auburn students to assist in game day operations those jobs vary from ticket scanning, bag checking, concession stands and more.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s second-half effort propels Bulldogs past Jeff Davis
It took about half a game for Opelika to get the big play it needed Friday night. Holding a one-point lead over Jeff Davis in the second quarter, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 2:23 before intermission and quarterback Roman Gagliano orchestrated on a crucial drive. The Bulldogs took...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football guide: Opelika, Auburn High open region play; Valley meets Lanett
Last week: Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 50-7; Springwood was off. Overview: After three meetings in 11-man football, Springwood enters Southern Prep’s world as the Wildcats enter their first season in eight-man football. Southern Prep has been playing eight-man for years, adding a few linemen to play non-region games against Springwood in 11-man in recent seasons. Now, Springwood is in the AISA’s new eight-man classification, and the Springwood-Southern Prep series will continue in eight-man football.
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
Benjamin Russell runs past Central-Clay County for road win
Benjamin Russell High School’s football program has staggered through mediocrity since Danny Horn’s last season as its coach, so perhaps the Wildcats found it satisfying — and provided solid evidence this will be a year of resurgence — by beating the master at his own game Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
Glenwood falls in nail-biter to Georgia opponent Brookstone
For the second week in a row, Glenwood played a first-time opponent from Georgia and for the second week in a row, came up just short as Brookstone School of Columbus came to Sammy Howard field Friday night and squeezed out a 25-23 win over Glenwood in the Cougars’ season opener.
Opelika-Auburn News
Valley shuts out Lanett for third straight rivalry win
LANETT — Valley and Lanett might be two of the closest rivals in the state in terms of geography — only a five-mile drive separates the two high schools. But Friday night showed they have some big differences on the football right now. Valley is one of the...
Week 2 Alabama High School Football Scores
This weekend's schedule and scores from the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
tallasseetribune.com
Mistakes doom Stanhope Elmore as Mustangs lose to Eufaula
For the second week in a row, the Stanhope Elmore football team came up just short on Friday night. Eufaula beat Stanhope Elmore, 22-14, in a non-area matchup on the road. The Mustangs (0-2) have now lost both of their first two games by one possession and led in both games.
Opelika-Auburn News
Satterwhite leads Loachapoka to win over Beulah
On a rainy night where the Loachapoka Indians couldn’t seem to get anything going, Jamaroun Satterwhite filled in the gaps. Loachapoka ultimately won the game 20-6, scoring 20 points in the second half after trailing 6-0 at the break. Satterwhite’s momentum-swinging moment came in the opening drive of the...
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
wvtm13.com
Alabama man named person of interest in double murder in Florida
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An Alabama man arrested in Florida on Friday has been named a person of interest in a double homicide in Lake County, Florida, on Thursday. Learn more in the video above. Around 9 p.m. Thursday, shots were fired at a residence in Altoona, Florida. Deputies...
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
WTVM
Companies coming to replace 5 closed businesses in Downtown Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - In downtown Auburn, four restaurants and a popular donut shop have all recently closed down, leaving residents to wonder what is next. You might have noticed closed signs on the windows of the University Donut Company, Fusion Thai & Vietnamese Restaurant, Arigato Sushi, Taco Rita, and Bourbon Street Bar.
