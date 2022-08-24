Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
Former Detroit Central High School football coach still thinks about plays every day
Dr. David Snead’s days as a leader in Detroit included being the principal at two Detroit high schools (Redford and Cass Tech) before holding the position of Detroit Public Schools general superintendent from 1993 to 1997. But he says nothing beat the thrill of leading the Detroit Central High...
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit
The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
michiganchronicle.com
Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit
She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit
Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
dbusiness.com
DBusiness Daily Update: Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation. The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced today that...
Forgotten Harvest CEO Kirk Mayes to step down at end of 2022
Kirk Mayes, CEO of the metro Detroit food rescue Forgotten Harvest, is leaving the organization but will remain in his role through the end of the year. The Oak Park-based nonprofit has started a nationwide search for the next CEO, according to a Thursday news release. ...
michiganchronicle.com
2022 DON Weekend Block Party Features Big Sean in Fourth Annual Event
Multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean returned to Detroit for the fourth Annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and President Mary Sheffield’s, Detroit City Councilperson for District 5, Occupy The Corner Initiative.
fox2detroit.com
Cass Tech-Southfield season-opening game stopped after massive fights in stands
SOUTHFIELD, Mich (FOX 2) - High School Football season is back and, while we expect battles between the lines, the people in the stands are expected to stay away from the action. But one of the first football games of the year was stopped abruptly because of fans' bad behavior.
Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm
Reading Time: 6 minutes Social media introduced me to Soul Fire Farm, an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system. I would see their posts and photos of Black, Brown and Indigenous people digging and planting and tending animals and think, one day, I will visit that farm. I finally got the ... The post Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm appeared first on Planet Detroit.
mmheadlines.org
Touching down 34 miles from Detroit
Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know
Let BLAC introduce you to some busiest stylists in Detroit who are turning the city into a fashion capitol. The post Busy Stylists in Detroit You Should Know appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police getting double over time, adding 300 officers to streets for end of summer
Police will get double overtime as they work the streets during the end of summer in Detroit, which typically comes with events, parties, and other gatherings that draw large crowds. Police want to ensure those events remain safe.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend
It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
msn.com
Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit
The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
If the Uniroyal Giant Tire never broke loose and rolled down I-94, why do so many Metro Detroiters remember it?
For millions of Metro Detroiters, the Uniroyal Tire on I-94 in Allen Park is a beacon, welcoming them back from Detroit Metro Airport. On a new Daily J, WWJ’s Zach Clark and Annie Scaramuzzino, unearth the origin story behind the legendary landmark.
HometownLife.com
These shops opened, closed their doors recently in Detroit's northwest suburbs
Summer heat means of changes in the business landscape. Plenty of local shops opened and closed their doors recently. Here's a non-comprehensive list of businesses in the Hometown Life area that saw changes. Are we missing one? We certainly try to catch as many openings and closings as possible, but...
michiganchronicle.com
Why Does the Black Vote Matter to Detroit Millennials?
It does a whole lot, at least through the eyes of concerned residents who are engaged and activated to create change despite narratives that state otherwise. A voter millennial roundtable will be held today from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 at Wayne County Community College, 8200 W. Outer Drive.
fox2detroit.com
Where are the workers and are Detroiters being left behind in its own comeback?
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We're more than a year into the ‘great resignation’ and many companies are offering incentives and more money in hopes of keeping their employees. But that doesn't always work. So where have they gone?. Brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic when many workers started...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego
We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
