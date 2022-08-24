ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Cars 108

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

23 Funny YouTube Comments About the Belle Isle Slide in Detroit

The Belle Isle Slide in Detroit has been entertaining us all for over a week now. The Giant Slide on Belle Isle in Detroit was first opened back in 1967. Many people from the Detroit area and Michigan, in general, have fond memories of this slide from their childhood. However, lately, the slide has provided some different memories for riders.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Radio Veteran Frankie Darcell Plans ‘Celebration’ with Detroit

She can be heard in over 20 markets in cities across the country. Nationally syndicated iHeart Media show host Frankie Darcell is a sterling example to the radio broadcast industry and to the millions of listeners who have grown to make Darcell appointment radio over the years. The Black community has been served by Darcell’s ability to keep people informed and entertained.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Coming To Fox Theater In Detroit

Wheel of Fortune Live, an all-new theatrical experience, is going on tour and that includes an upcoming stop at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan in October 2022. The fun-filled evening will be hosted by former American Idol champion, Clay Aiken. To be clear, Wheel of Fortune Live is a...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

DBusiness Daily Update: Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Pontiac Receives Certified Local Government Status Supporting Historic Preservation. The Michigan State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) announced today that...
PONTIAC, MI
michiganchronicle.com

2022 DON Weekend Block Party Features Big Sean in Fourth Annual Event

Multi-platinum artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur Big Sean returned to Detroit for the fourth Annual Detroit’s On Now (DON) Weekend presented by the Sean Anderson Foundation (SAF) in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan and President Mary Sheffield’s, Detroit City Councilperson for District 5, Occupy The Corner Initiative.
DETROIT, MI
Planet Detroit

Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm

Reading Time: 6 minutes Social media introduced me to Soul Fire Farm, an Afro-Indigenous-centered community farm committed to uprooting racism and seeding sovereignty in the food system. I would see their posts and photos of Black, Brown and Indigenous people digging and planting and tending animals and think, one day, I will visit that farm.  I finally got the ... The post Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm appeared first on Planet Detroit. Feeling like home: A Highland Park gardener reflects on her visit to Soul Fire Farm was first posted on August 25, 2022 at 4:12 pm.©2021 "Planet Detroit". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at ninaignaczak@gmail.com
DETROIT, MI
mmheadlines.org

Touching down 34 miles from Detroit

Chris Mosley, a patient advisor in the Frankel Cardiovascular Center, wrote this article as part of his role as a patient advisor at Michigan Medicine. Chris received care at the Frankel Cardiovascular Center and shared his own personal story in this video in the Patient Story Library. “They said I...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Chicken Wing Festival Offering Delicious Weekend

It’s a very Michigan thing to love chicken wings. The only people I know of who don’t love chicken wings around here are vegetarians. That said, if chicken wings are your thing, make note that a major event is on the way. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is...
LANSING, MI
msn.com

Sugar Factory and its $99 sundaes arrive Sept. 2 in Detroit

The Sugar Factory American Brasserie has pushed back opening its Detroit location to Sept. 2. Previously, the opening was set for 11 a.m. Monday. This is the first Michigan location for the Sugar Factory, known for its over-the-top confections, huge goblet cocktails and Lucky Charm Blue Latte spiked mimosas. The Detroit candy shop, restaurant and bar is at 45 Monroe St. in downtown's One Campus Martius building.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Why Does the Black Vote Matter to Detroit Millennials?

It does a whole lot, at least through the eyes of concerned residents who are engaged and activated to create change despite narratives that state otherwise. A voter millennial roundtable will be held today from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 27 at Wayne County Community College, 8200 W. Outer Drive.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Support Michigan businesses, enjoy Reggae, and get creative with Lego

We have just one more weekend before the big Labor Day holiday weekend to get out and enjoy some fun happenings around the D! Labor Day is the unofficial end to Summer, but you can still get out and enjoy what’s left of the season. There are plenty events happening around Detroit for just about everyone.
DETROIT, MI

