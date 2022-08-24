Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika’s second-half effort propels Bulldogs past Jeff Davis
It took about half a game for Opelika to get the big play it needed Friday night. Holding a one-point lead over Jeff Davis in the second quarter, the Bulldogs got the ball back with 2:23 before intermission and quarterback Roman Gagliano orchestrated on a crucial drive. The Bulldogs took...
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Opelika comes back for win; Auburn High wins tussle
With clutch touchdown passes by quarterback Roman Gagliano, Opelika completed a comeback Friday night to beat Jeff Davis 35-14 at Bulldog Stadium. Jeff Davis led 6-0 early when Gagliano hit Tae Gay for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal to help put the Bulldogs out in front. Then, with time expiring in...
Opelika-Auburn News
Glenwood falls in nail-biter to Georgia opponent Brookstone
For the second week in a row, Glenwood played a first-time opponent from Georgia and for the second week in a row, came up just short as Brookstone School of Columbus came to Sammy Howard field Friday night and squeezed out a 25-23 win over Glenwood in the Cougars’ season opener.
Benjamin Russell runs past Central-Clay County for road win
Benjamin Russell High School’s football program has staggered through mediocrity since Danny Horn’s last season as its coach, so perhaps the Wildcats found it satisfying — and provided solid evidence this will be a year of resurgence — by beating the master at his own game Friday night.
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football guide: Opelika, Auburn High open region play; Valley meets Lanett
Last week: Lakeside defeated Southern Prep 50-7; Springwood was off. Overview: After three meetings in 11-man football, Springwood enters Southern Prep’s world as the Wildcats enter their first season in eight-man football. Southern Prep has been playing eight-man for years, adding a few linemen to play non-region games against Springwood in 11-man in recent seasons. Now, Springwood is in the AISA’s new eight-man classification, and the Springwood-Southern Prep series will continue in eight-man football.
WSFA
Teams, fans arrive in Montgomery for FCS Kickoff game
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Fans and players are arriving in Montgomery for Saturday’s FCS Kickoff game. The Jacksonville State Gamecocks will face off against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for the first game of the season. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. at historic Cramton Bowl. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.
Instead of Having Eagle Chase Tiger's Tail, Auburn Could Look at Hogs
After functioning on dysfunction for decades, Hunter Yurachek's goal seems to be better.
Opelika-Auburn News
Valley shuts out Lanett for third straight rivalry win
LANETT — Valley and Lanett might be two of the closest rivals in the state in terms of geography — only a five-mile drive separates the two high schools. But Friday night showed they have some big differences on the football right now. Valley is one of the...
Auburn Athletic Director Allen Green stepping down
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Allen Greene, Auburn University’s Athletic Director of the last four and a half years, is stepping down, per a release from the university Friday afternoon. His contract was set to expire in January 2023. According to the release, Greene notified University President Dr. Christopher Roberts “this week of his decision to […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Rabid bobcat shot and killed near Beauregard
A rabid bobcat was shot and killed by a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy earlier this week, according to an Opelika veterinarian. Dr. Buddy Bruce, who is with the Animal Health Center in Opelika and is the Lee County Rabies Officer, said the large bobcat was discovered swimming in a lake on private property in the 700 block of Lee Road 2049, in Beauregard. The bobcat had wounds on it and likely had been bitten by another rabid animal.
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
alabamanews.net
MOU Signing Between ASU and CACC
A change is happening that will merge a Montgomery college and a Prattville community college. Alabama State University and Central Alabama Community College signed a MOU, or a Memorandum of Understanding, to create a partnership between both institutes. The merge will allow students from both colleges to grow in the areas and receive educational opportunities beyond what they imagined.
Opelika-Auburn News
Election roundup: Here's who won the five Auburn City Council races on Tuesday night
All three members of Auburn City Council running in Tuesday's municipal election have won and will serve for another term. Ward 6's Bob Parsons had the largest margin of victory, followed by Kelley Griswold in Ward 2 and Connie Fitch-Taylor in Ward 1. Sonny Moreman and Max Coblenz will be new to Council starting in November, taking over Ward 5 and Ward 7, respectively.
alreporter.com
Manufactured Housing Association launches “Take It To The House”
The Alabama Manufactured Housing Association (AMHA) has announced its “Take It To The House” promotional partnership with the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers, which will run during the 2022 and 2023 SEC football seasons. The “Take It To The House” campaign is a unique promotional contest...
WSFA
Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
WTVM
Labor Day events around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re less than 2 weeks away from labor day. And while some people may have travel plans, there will be plenty do to throughout the Chattahoochee valley. AAA predicts over half of all Americans plan to travel in some way during the labor day travel...
Police search for critically missing Columbus man, Robert Jordan
UPDATE 08/25/2022: The Columbus Police Department confirmed that Jordan has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who went missing from the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane on Aug. 24, sometime between 5:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Columbus Police […]
