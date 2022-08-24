Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville woman arrested for Orange Park Lowe’s 2020 theft, deputies reportZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
2 Green Cove Springs parks may get upgrades with grant moneyJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
swampysflorida.com
Swampy’s Florida Postcards: Flagler’s Hotel Ponce de Leon in Saint Augustine.
Here’s, what is known today, as Flagler College in St. Augustine. At the time of this undated postcard this was, as it was built, the Hotel Ponce deLeon built by Florida pioneer Henry Flagler as he built the Florida East Coast Railroad down towards Miami. The hotel opened in 1888 and cost two and a half million dollars to build. U.S. presidents and royalty had stayed at the magnificent hotel.
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
Florida’s largest food bank will be handing out food to Jacksonville residents in need
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, Farm Share will be distributing fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods with God Children’s Ministry. The location will be at Henry L. Brown-Kooker Park located at 2902 Bennett St., Jacksonville, Fl. 32206. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
WESH
Best Central Florida locations to view the Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to drive out to Florida's Space Coast this weekend to nab their spot for Monday's big launch. "We've heard as many as 500,000 from the Cape. So you're talking about almost doubling the size of Brevard County in just, on a Monday morning,” said Don Walker with Brevard County Emergency Management Response.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mr. Clean Car Wash to Palencia
A second location for Mr. Clean Car Wash in Northeast Florida is at U.S. 1 North and Regalo Road in Palencia in St. Augustine. MrCleanCarWash.com said it is entering Northeast Florida with at least two locations in Clay and St. Johns counties. The first previously was identified as 890 Blanding...
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
News4Jax.com
Game of the week: Tocoi Creek knocks off Beachside in St. Johns’ newest rivalry
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek’s players know exactly what their counterparts at Beachside are going through. Only a year ago, the Toros were the new kids in the area, the new football program with players trying to familiarize themselves with new teammates, coaches, terminologies and systems. Now,...
904happyhour.com
2nd Annual Fields Auto Group Wishmaker’s Ball Jacksonville
Jacksonville (August 23, 2022) – Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida projected to raise over $500K through the 2nd Annual Fields Auto Group Wishmaker’s Ball at the Sawgrass Marriott Resort and Spa – raising enough funds through sponsors, donors and community partners to grant 60 wishes to children battling critical illnesses in Northeast Florida. Having served more than 6,000 local children and families for nearly 30 years, Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida aims to bring more hope and strength to children in the local community.
This State Park is Home to Florida's Highest Waterfall and Has an Interesting Historical Background.
All of Florida's state parks are unique and arguably have beautiful natural features, but not all of them have a waterfall. Falling Waters State Park not only has a waterfall, but it has the highest waterfall in Florida that empties into a sinkhole. The Park's natural features may appeal to birders and nature lovers. And it has a unique historical background that history buffs may appreciate.
pontevedrarecorder.com
Pirates, magic a unique combination
The First Coast of Florida has a rich pirate history, and ever since the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum was established in 2010, Bill McRea has been bringing the place to life as Capt. William Mayhem. “St. Augustine is ripe to have pirates, and it’s a very fitting tie,”...
msn.com
'I never saw the alligator.' How a Florida man survived vicious attack
BRANDON, Fla. — Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa when he hit something hard. “It all happened very quickly, but I remember feeling the scales, the tongue and the teeth of this huge animal that looked like a Jurassic beast,” said La Verde, 34. La...
Neighbors are excited for new Margaritaville hotel that will soon be built in St. Johns county
ST JOHNS, Fla. — Excitement is an understatement for some of the residents in the Beachwalk neighborhood. “People are going to come on vacation. They are going to enjoy Margaritaville and they are going to look around the community and say wow this is a great place to live and I think our property is going to be very desirable in the near future," said Jeffrey Klein, a Beachwalk neighbor.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
News4Jax.com
Holloway remains ahead after recount in 4th Congressional District race
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With all the votes recounted Saturday, LaShonda “L.J.” Holloway maintained her edge over Anthony “Tony” Hill in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 4th Congressional District race. Florida’s secretary of state ordered the machine recount in the closely contested race, and...
The Florida Beaches with the Clearest Water, According to Travel Websites
Many people picture sugary, bright sand and crystal clear water when they picture Florida's beaches. But each beach is different. Some beaches have shells and shark teeth mixed in with the sand, making the sand a bit darker in color. And some beaches in Florida have clearer water than others. Florida has recently had "no swim advisories" on some of its beaches. So visiting beaches with the highest water clarity possible may be important to some travelers and visitors.
travelexperta.com
Beachcomber Cottages in Vilano Beach, St. Augustine – A Nifty Idea for Families
Confession time – Staying on the beach for our St. Augustine, Florida trip was not my idea. Interestingly enough, when I contacted The Bayfront Marin House the owner, Sandy, recommended her new beach cottages, Beachcomber, on Vilano Beach Florida as a fun option for my family. Originally, my goal...
St. Petersburg-based property insurance company announces exit from Florida market
United Insurance Holdings investor presentation in May cited about 185,000 Florida policies as of March 31.
floridapolitics.com
What happened? Almost no FL university students responded to a new “intellectual freedom” survey
Since its inception in the legislature, the survey has been criticized as a means for Republican lawmakers to cast Florida universities and colleges as liberal bastions. Florida’s public university students seemed reluctant to fill out a controversial survey on so-called “intellectual freedom and viewpoint diversity” that was prompted by the Legislature, as about 8,800 of some 368,000 students bothered to submit responses.
St. Augustine restaurant ranked "15 Most Beautiful Restaurants in U.S"
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — It's been two decades since Bernard and Vivian De Raad took over Cap's On the Water. “We had a vision of doing something else with a fish camp because there were so many fish camps in Florida already with crab traps and fish nets on the wall. We wanted to elevate the experience a little bit," De Raad said.
This Florida Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In The Whole State
Eat This, Not That! found the most delicious waffles in every state, including Florida.
