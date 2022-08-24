ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Daily Mail

US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns

The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
Fortune

Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023

There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
FOXBusiness

Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report

New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
ValueWalk

Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%

US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
BUSINESS

