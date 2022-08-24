Read full article on original website
Redfin: These housing markets are the most at risk of falling home prices
Homebuyers had enough. Spiked mortgage rates on top of record home price appreciation—up 42% since the onset of the pandemic—pushed monthly mortgage payments to a level that is simply unattainable for tens of millions of would-be buyers. As more buyers take a rain check, the housing market correction only gets more intense.
Housing Prices Are Expected to Drop in These Cities — Is Yours One of Them?
Housing prices could drop by as much as 10% in many U.S. cities, per Fortune, referencing a new report from Moody's Analytics. However, the dip won't represent a national home price correction,...
Zillow: These 30 housing markets saw falling home prices in July…but don’t call it a housing crash
In July, Zillow predicted U.S. home prices would rise 7.8% over the coming year. On Thursday, the firm slashed the forecast to 2.4%.
Lumber prices fall to a new low this year as reality sets in that the housing market is 'going back to normal'
Lumber prices continued their downtrend on Wednesday, falling 5% to a new 2022 low of $495 per thousand board feet. The sell-off came as homebuilders adjust to the new reality of a housing market that is "going back to normal." "The last couple years are going to be an outlier...
US housing market is in 'much worse shape' than Fed is letting on – and 'sharp' drops in prices are on horizon as policymakers work to lower inflation, economist warns
The U.S. housing market is in significantly worse shape than the Federal Reserve is saying, a top economist has warned. Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that the outlook for housing sales is even more grim than the Fed has said, and the 'worst is yet to come' for home prices.
These 183 housing markets could soon see home prices fall 20%, Moody’s says
Moody's Analytics unveils its downgraded U.S. home price forecast.
Zillow economists: Here’s the home price shift coming for your local housing market in 2023
There’s only one housing bull left standing: Zillow. Not only does Zillow disagree with the “home price correction” narrative, the Seattle-based home listing site thinks the Pandemic Housing Boom has some gas left in the tank. Between July 2022 and June 2023, Zillow predicts that U.S. home prices will rise another 7.8% (scroll down to find their metro-level predictions). That’s well above the 4.6% average annual appreciation posted since 1987.
Home prices are falling as homebuilders get put ‘on their a–‘
Homebuilders fear what six months about was unthinkable: oversupply
Real estate expert advises prospective home buyers not to just look at 30-year fixed-mortgage rate
Samantha DeBianchi, founder of DeBianchi Real Estate, encouraged prospective home buyers to look beyond a 30-year fixed-mortgage rate and explore other options when considering purchasing a home. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" on Monday, the real estate expert recommended "shopping out mortgage rates" as the 30-year fixed rate sits above...
Is the ‘home price correction’ coming for your housing market? These interactive maps show Moody’s 2023 and 2024 forecasts￼￼
Moody's Analytics: These 231 housing markets are poised to see falling home prices in 2023.
Top 10 cities and towns where house prices are plunging as up to 70% of homeowners cut costs
PANDEMIC homebuying has finally started plummeting all across the country. Specifically 10 cities and towns in America, according to Redfin. As of July, tons of sellers were forced to drop their asking price - possibly a sign of a cooling housing market. Or, an indicator that the Federal Reserve raising...
A 'housing recession' won't bring home prices down, economist says: Here's why
Despite talk of a "housing recession," don't hold your breath waiting for home prices to suddenly decline any time soon. In fact, prices are expected to grow through 2023, according to several housing forecasts. The market does seem to be cooling, however. With higher mortgage costs, U.S. home sales are...
Housing market records sharpest decline in sales in almost two decades: report
New data indicates that the housing market is seeing its most severe drop in almost two decades as home sales hit their lowest level in seven years. Existing Home Sales data showed a drop of 5.9% from June to July and a 20.2% drop from the same period one year earlier, marking the sixth consecutive month of decline. The median price of a house rose 10.8% from one year prior to a price of $403,800, but it’s still down $10,000 from the previous month’s high, according to the National Association of Realtors.
Lumber prices are plummeting again after hitting new lows for the year as US housing market continues to cool off
Lumber plummeted Friday, extending losses that marked a new 2022 low just two days ago. Prices fell sharply, sinking as much as 5% to $475 per thousand board feet, as the housing market showed continued signs of cooling. The construction essential is now down nearly 70% from its May 2021 peak, having fallen 56% year-to-date.
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
While stocks are running softer lately, after a bear market rally that started back in June, not every expert is convinced that investors are trapped on a downward slope. Investment strategist Jim Paulsen, of Leuthold Group, believes that better times are ahead of us – and in the near-term. Paulsen bases his upbeat outlook on recent improvements in the trend of inflation and forward earnings estimates.
Millions Could Be Crushed By Inflation At 18.6%
US bank, Citi, has forecast that CPI will hit 18.6% in January. It expects the energy price cap to rise to £3,717 in October, then to £4,567 in January and £5,816 in April. Higher prices for the essentials will hit those on lower incomes harder – because they spend a bigger chunk of their earnings on them. It means their inflation rate will be even higher.
Westpac forecasts a massive $237,000 plunge in house prices by the end of 2023: Here's where home values will fall the most as a 'rapid correction gets underway'
Westpac bank is forecasting an 18 per cent plunge in Sydney and Melbourne house prices by the end of next year. A series of interest rate rises since May - the steepest in almost three decades - has caused real estate values to go backwards in Australia's two biggest cities, along with Hobart.
We're on track to see home prices up 10 to 15 percent this year, says BofA's Jeana Curro
Jeana Curro, head of agency MBS research at Bank of America, and John Lovallo, UBS Senior Equity research analyst, join 'Closing Bell' to discuss the housing market as home prices fell for the first time in 3 years last month. Home prices declined 0.77% from June to July, according to Black Knight.
Robert Shiller predicted the 2008 housing bubble. Here’s his 2022 call
The U.S. housing market is once again headed for trouble. That’s according to Robert Shiller.
