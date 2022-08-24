ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL, NHLPA reportedly planning to revive World Cup of Hockey in 2024

Vancouver Canucks stars Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko — among others — might get the chance to play on an international stage in 2024. The NHL and NHLPA are “moving full steam ahead” with the goal of holding a World Cup of Hockey in two years, NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday.
SEMI-PRO LEAGUE ACCUSES HOCKEY CANADA OF THREATENING OFFICIALS WHO WORK THEIR GAMES

It seems a battle is brewing between a small semi-pro hockey league based in Ontario and Hockey Canada. The Western Ontario Super Hockey League, a senior men's league entering its second year in operation, is accusing Hockey Canada of threatening officials who agree to work their games. In a post on the league's official Facebook page, Director of Hockey Operations Bob Langdon said nothing has been mandated in writing by Hockey Canada prohibiting officials from working in the WOSHL, but claims there's plenty going on behind the scenes. Here's the statement in full:
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Outspoken lawmaker picked to lead South Korean opposition

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Firebrand lawmaker Lee Jae-myung was elected to lead South Korea’s main opposition party on Sunday, months after his narrow presidential defeat to conservative opponent Yoon Suk Yeol left the liberals in disarray. Lee’s dominant win in the Democratic Party chairperson’s race ends a...
France's Macron visits Algeria in bid to heal wounds

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Algeria on Thursday for a three-day visit aimed at addressing two major challenges: boosting future economic relations and healing colonial-era wounds. The visit comes less than a year after a monthlong diplomatic crisis between the two countries stirred up tensions 60 years after the North African country won its independence from France. The war in Ukraine has reinforced Algeria’s status as a key partner in providing gas to the European continent. In recent years, Macron has made unprecedented steps to acknowledge torture and killings by French troops during Algeria’s 1954-62 war of independence, in a bid to improve the two countries’ still rancorous relations. Yet the series of symbolic gestures has fallen short of an apology from France for its actions during the war — a longstanding demand from Algeria. “We have a common past, we have a painful past, (...) but we want to build a future together,” Macron said in a joint statement with Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune in the capital, Algiers.
