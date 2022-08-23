Read full article on original website
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions
Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
5 Things We Learned About UTEP in Their Disappointing Opening Loss to North Texas
There's no sugarcoating it. Despite a solid start, the UTEP football team disappointed the fan base on Saturday night in front of a packed house, falling to North Texas, 31-13. The city of El Paso held up its end of the bargain. The announced attendance of 45,971 fans at the...
North Texas Season Opener is Biggest Game of Dana Dimel Era
All indications point toward a sellout crowd tomorrow night when the Miners kick off their 2022 season at the Sun Bowl against North Texas. As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, just over 2,100 tickets remained for the opener. To put this into perspective, the last time UTEP sold out a home football game was back in 2008 when Mack Brown and the Texas Longhorns came to El Paso.
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza
The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
First Show Tickets Of New Broadway In El Paso Season Opens Friday
Let the Broadway In El Paso season begin - the first show tickets of the season go on sale this Friday for Hairspray The Musical. Broadway In El Paso returns with a new lineup featuring favorite fan classics and modern musicals for 2022 - 2023. The new lineup will bring...
Black Friday Discount Store To Open 4th El Paso Location In Lower Valley
There’s a new discount store coming to El Paso’s Lower Valley!. The discount store, Black Fridays, will be having its grand opening celebration for its 4th El Paso location this Saturday, August 26th and they are inviting the community to join them for food, fun, games for the whole family and a whole lot of prizes.
Longtime El Paso Restaurant Iron Skillet Closes, California Comfort Food Diner Black Bear Moving In
After 47 years of serving up home style breakfast, burgers, and its famous chicken fried steak, the Iron Skillet in the Petro Travel Center on Horizon Blvd has closed its doors. In its place, a diner concept out of California known as Black Bear Diner will be bringing its home...
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not
Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
El Paso Fans Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Returns For 2022
It may not feel like fall yet, but Pumpkin spice and everything nice is back for 2022. Pumpkin Spice is the most coveted flavor of all time, and this year the favored seasonal flavor is back ahead of the fall. There are a few things that signal the start of...
Albertsons is Opening a Brand New Store in Eastlake
Far East El Paso and the Eastlake and Horizon City residents have been hoping all the new developments going up in the area will someday include a grocery store. Well, it's happening. River Oaks Properties, one of El Paso’s largest retail developers, continues developing commercial property in Eastlake and plans for one of those shopping centers includes a new Albertsons.
Downtown Art & Farmers Market Hosts Pop Up In East El Paso Friday
East El Paso, get ready; the Downtown Arts & Farmers Market is heading to Beast Urban Park today. The City of El Paso will be hosting its first-ever Downtown Art and Farmers Market, in partnership with District 5 City Representative Isabel Salcido, today, Friday, August 19, at Beast Urban Park in East El Paso.
Viral Video Lists 5 Things That Are So True About El Paso Texas
A recent viral video lists five true things when considering visiting El Paso, Texas. A video released this week has gone viral after Josh Pray revealed five vital things people should know about when visiting the Sun City, and it's both hilarious and true. Josh Pray is a social media...
Free Drive Thru Pet Clinic Open To El Paso Pet Owners This Sunday
El Paso pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic services this weekend, making it easier for pet owners to keep their family pets healthy and safe. As part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets this year, El Paso Animal Services is on its way to doing its part, thanks to a generous grant by the Petco Love Foundation.
Remembering Some KLAQ Radio Greats In Honor Of National Radio Day
Today is officially National Radio Day so I thought it would be cool to walk down memory lane with a KLAQ DJ roll call. KLAQ officially went on the air almost 50 years ago and continues to bring you El Paso's best rock to this day. Radio can be a turbulent career choice and most DJ's move around a lot.
Sandwich Lovers Invited To Earl Of Sandwich Grand Opening in Far East El Paso
Sandwich lovers unite! The sandwich that started it all is soon opening its doors in far east El Paso. Earl of Sandwich will be opening its first El Paso location Friday, August 19, 2022 and the community is invited to a special grand opening celebration!. “The people of El Paso...
5 Places I Was Scared I’d Run Into a Clown in El Paso
What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
West El Paso Is Getting a TikTok Famous Crumbl Cookies Location
There’s going to be a third Crumbl Cookies location in El Paso. The cookie shop that has taken the nation by storm with its warm, gooey gourmet cookies already has a location in the Eastlake Marketplace and at The Market at Pebble Hills, and now the TikTok-famous sweets are coming to the west side.
El Paso Kids Fish for Free Saturday at Ascarate Lake Kid Fish Derby
Here’s a great opportunity to get the kids out of the house and spend some quiet bonding. El Paso Parks and Recreation is sponsoring another Kid's Fish Derby at Ascarate Park this Saturday. And a lack of fishing experience or gear isn't a problem, either. The Ascarate Fishing Club...
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road
They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
The Happiest Cities in the Nation Includes the Sun City- Is That Weird?
I don't know how but, somehow, El Paso has made it to a list of "happiest cities in the nation". I checked, it's not El Paso, COLORADO, it's actually El Paso, TEXAS! The 915, the Sun City. If you're wondering why I'm so shocked, it's not because I don't think...
