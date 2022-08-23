ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions

Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
EL PASO, TX
North Texas Season Opener is Biggest Game of Dana Dimel Era

All indications point toward a sellout crowd tomorrow night when the Miners kick off their 2022 season at the Sun Bowl against North Texas. As of 4:30 p.m. yesterday afternoon, just over 2,100 tickets remained for the opener. To put this into perspective, the last time UTEP sold out a home football game was back in 2008 when Mack Brown and the Texas Longhorns came to El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
Austin Mariachi Metal Band will Headline 2022 UTEP Minerpalooza

The new University of Texas at El Paso school year is getting a metal-fueled, Mariachi-infused jumpstart. Mariachi metal band Tequila Rock Revolution is headlining this year’s Minerpalooza, UTEP’s annual back-to-school block party. Tequila Rock Revolution. The Austin-based group is known for re-imagining Mariachi standards and well-known rock songs...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Not The Best Halloween City In Texas? I Think Not

Christmas & Halloween are two of the biggest holidays celebrated in El Paso. No doubt about it. We see some amazing decorations, some truly fantastic costumes & we gawk over our favorite horror movies to watch during Halloween. Also we're not afraid to combine the two holidays to show off some... "Spookmas" decorations.
EL PASO, TX
Albertsons is Opening a Brand New Store in Eastlake

Far East El Paso and the Eastlake and Horizon City residents have been hoping all the new developments going up in the area will someday include a grocery store. Well, it's happening. River Oaks Properties, one of El Paso’s largest retail developers, continues developing commercial property in Eastlake and plans for one of those shopping centers includes a new Albertsons.
EL PASO, TX
Free Drive Thru Pet Clinic Open To El Paso Pet Owners This Sunday

El Paso pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the free clinic services this weekend, making it easier for pet owners to keep their family pets healthy and safe. As part of an ongoing nationwide campaign to vaccinate one million pets this year, El Paso Animal Services is on its way to doing its part, thanks to a generous grant by the Petco Love Foundation.
EL PASO, TX
5 Places I Was Scared I’d Run Into a Clown in El Paso

What is it about clowns that some find the terrifying? Some find them just a little creepy and then there are some who have "coulrophobia"- which is a fear of clowns. Okay, so maybe the picture above is a bit extreme. But even the innocent birthday party clowns, or even the circus clowns, seem a bit scary. Whatever the deciding factor is for you- I will agree that sometimes clowns give me the heebie jeebies!
EL PASO, TX
IN El Paso You Can Tell Rainfall Amounts By Size Of Rocks In Road

They say that native Alaskans describe the cold by the number of dogs they need to keep their beds warm. A standard winter evening would be a “one dog night”. A “three dog night” would be an exceptionally cold one, or, a classic rock band you might see playing at the county fair.
