Asbury Park, NJ

PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in shooting at NJ shopping center: officials

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — Gunfire at a New Jersey shopping center left one person dead and two other people wounded, one critically, authorities said. Police in Toms River Township responded at about 1:20 a.m. Saturday and found three people with gunshot wounds near Anchorage Square Plaza. Ocean County prosecutors said a 29-year-old man was […]
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Shooting at Toms River Shopping Center

One man died and two others were wounded when gunfire broke out at a Toms River, New Jersey shopping center Saturday morning, authorities said. The deceased was 29 years old, the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said. Another 29-year-old man was in critical but stable condition at the hospital and a 25-year-old was treated for his injuries and then released, the OCPO said.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

16-year-old charged in killing of N.J. teen, authorities say

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged in the killing of another teen, who was found shot in Irvington earlier this month, authorities said Friday. The 17-year-old victim was found shot shortly after 10 p.m. Aug. 19 on the 100 block of Maple Avenue, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said in a statement. The teen, whose name was not released, died at the scene.
IRVINGTON, NJ
City
Washington, NJ
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
CBS DFW

Man accused of shooting his girlfriend in Prosper captured in New Jersey

PROSPER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Prosper police announced Friday afternoon that a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend on August 24 has been captured in New Jersey.Dwayne Kevin Sharlow, 56, is accused of shooting his girlfriend several times in her driveway on Wednesday morning. The woman was injured, but survived the attack and is recovering in the hospital.After investigating, police determined that Sharlow was the only suspect, but he was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident by police in Bergen County, New Jersey. Police said that before the shooting, Sharlow had rented a car used to commit the crime and then escaped to New York City. Prosper police worked with several different agencies including the Texas Rangers and law enforcement agents in New York and New Jersey to capture Sharlow. Just before 2:00 p.m. Friday, Sharlow was arrested on I-95 North on the lower level of the George Washington Bridge. He's currently being held in the Bergen County Jail in Hackensack, New Jersey awaiting extradition.
PROSPER, TX
NJ.com

Man charged with shooting at person walking on N.J. park trail, cops say

A 22-year-old man has been charged charged with shooting at a person who was walking on a Delaware & Raritan Canal State Park trail in Lawrence Wednesday morning, police said. John Kachmar, a Lawrence resident, is charged with aggravated assault, assault with a deadly weapon and related firearm possession charges. He’s accused of firing at a person on the trail near the park’s footbridge over U.S. Route 1 (Brunswick Pike), north of Bakers Basin Road.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 42, charged with offering child money to undress

A Monmouth County man was arrested Wednesday on charges he offered a child money in exchange for exposing intimate body parts, authorities said. Marcus Brady, 42, of Keansburg, was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to Middletown police Chief Craig R. Weber. “Middletown police...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
#Gun Violence#Shooting#Park Police#Violent Crime
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TWO VICTIMS SHOT ON HOOPER BLVD

We have a reporting of a shooting in the area of 1769 Hooper Ave. Police are searching for two light skin Puerto Rican males who fled the scene in a silver mercedes. We have confirmed reports of two gun shot victims. The first victim is being transported to Jersey Shore by medevac, suffering from abdominal wounds. The second victim was a trauma code and is en route to Community Medical Center. We will update our page as new developments become available.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
msn.com

N.J. woman, 28, stabbed to death in Newark’s Ironbound, authorities say

A 28-year-old Union County woman died early Friday after she was found stabbed in the Ironbound section of Newark, authorities said. Angelika K. Miles, of Summit, was found with stab wounds about 3:45 a.m. in the 500 block of Ferry Street, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and city Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé.
NEWARK, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Jersey Shore Online

Two Charged In Asbury Park Fatal Shooting

ASBURY PARK – Two men have been charged with killing an Ocean County resident in Asbury Park earlier this year, officials said. Shakri A. Prince, 29, and Jaszhark A. Rogers, 35, both of Asbury Park, are each charged with first-degree Murder, first-degree Conspiracy to Commit Murder, and related weapons offenses in connection with the death of Yahnie Patterson, 26, of Lakewood.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: DO YOU KNOW THIS MOTORCYCLE RIDING BANK ROBBER? REWARD OFFERED

REWARD: A reward of up to $1,000 for information “leading directly to the arrest and conviction of this unknown suspect” is being offered, the FBI said. Just call the FBI’s Newark Division at (973) 792-3000. You could also contact your local FBI officer or the nearest American embassy or consulate — or submit a tip at: tips.fbi.gov.
NEWARK, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: HOME BREAK INS AND CAR THEFTS RISING

Burglars are becoming more and more brazen by breaking into homes while residents are there, taking car keys from the house and stealing cars and its happening all over New Jersey including right here in Ocean County. We need to be more diligent of our safety and security taking extra steps to protect ourselves and our families.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

