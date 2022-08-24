ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toddler bites and kills snake after it bit her

It's often said when a child hits the 'terrible twos' they can become much more of a handful to deal with, so spare a thought for the parents of one girl who killed a snake with her bare teeth. Yes, you read that right - a two-year-old in Bingol, Turkey...
Mary Duncan

Teacher smacks fourth grade girl in the face and knocks her down, doesn’t get reprimanded

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. The year I was in fourth grade was one of the worst years of my life. I was nine, younger than most kids in my class at the time, and was just starting to get pudgy. We all know how mean kids are to the fat kids in their class, so that was awful enough, but I also sucked at math.
Cute Dogs Funny Dogs
This 31-year-old quit her job, lives in a bus and makes $15,000 a month doing voiceovers: I 'work less and make the same amount'

When Alice Everdeen started freelancing as a voiceover artist in March 2020, she worked under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper. The contraption, meant to block out sound, worked well enough: In her first full month on freelance services platform Fiverr, her side hustle made $3,500, Everdeen says. That's what she made monthly in her full-time job as a content manager at a dietary supplement company in Austin, Texas, she adds.
Woman Kicks Sister and Two Kids Out on the Street Over Deflated Air Mattress

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. It's challenging being a single mother, let alone with multiple kids. You have to work, find sitters, and do the best you can, without any help. So, when family asks to help you out, you take them up on it.
Woman Refuses to Give Bed to Sick 12-Year-Old Child

How accommodating should a person be to their partner’s children?. Everything changes when a person becomes a parent. There is a biological and psychological shift that often happens in which they are willing to sacrifice anything and everything for their child.
Video of Parrot Ratting the Cat Out for Bad Behavior Is Priceless

Most people know about parrots' ability to repeat what they hear--or "talk," but have you ever seen a parrot tattle? Buckle in and grab the popcorn, because this clip of @cosmothefunnyparot is going to take you for a ride!. Yep, this sassy girl decided to snitch on her fur sibling...
