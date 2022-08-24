ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Why Bobby Flay Doesn't Care About Authenticity At His Restaurants

It's a running joke on "Beat Bobby Flay" that the celebrity chef can't go an episode without using some form of chili pepper. And Flay has immersed himself in several types of cuisine over the years. Southwestern food was the first stop on the Flay train. The "Throwdown" star brought the Southwestern flavors he learned working under restaurateur Jonathan Waxman to his first restaurant Mesa Grill, which opened in 1991 in New York City, per Insider. A few years later, Flay opened BOLO, which celebrated Spanish flavors, per Flay's official website.
Robb Report

Award-Winning Chef David Kinch Is Leaving Manresa, His Influential Michelin 3-Star Restaurant

One of America’s preeminent chefs is leaving his Michelin three-star restaurant after 20 years. David Kinch of Manresa will depart from the Bay Area icon after December 31, he announced on Monday. “For the past 20 years, Manresa has essentially been my whole life. And like all passion projects, it has been more challenging and more rewarding than I could have imagined,” Kinch said in a statement. “Starting January 1, I hope to establish a new equilibrium, to focus on the next exciting chapter of my life.” Since it opened in 2002, Manresa has been highly regarded in the culinary world, culminating in the restaurant...
