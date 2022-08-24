One of America’s preeminent chefs is leaving his Michelin three-star restaurant after 20 years. David Kinch of Manresa will depart from the Bay Area icon after December 31, he announced on Monday. “For the past 20 years, Manresa has essentially been my whole life. And like all passion projects, it has been more challenging and more rewarding than I could have imagined,” Kinch said in a statement. “Starting January 1, I hope to establish a new equilibrium, to focus on the next exciting chapter of my life.” Since it opened in 2002, Manresa has been highly regarded in the culinary world, culminating in the restaurant...

