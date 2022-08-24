ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossing Borders: Former WSU professor comes back to Wichita from Ireland

On Aug. 26, Wichita State’s Math Department hosted ‘The space of positive scalar curvature metrics on a manifold with singularities’ with guest lecturer and former Wichita State professor, Mark Walsh. Walsh, an Irish native, earned his Undergraduate Degree at Maynooth University in Maynooth, Ireland, 25 miles west...
Volleyball beats Iowa State in comeback victory

The Wichita State volleyball program beat Iowa State for the first time in program history this afternoon, 3-2. The Shockers beat the Cyclones in five sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10). The Shockers split with the Cyclones after set one and two. Iowa State put the Shockers down 2-1 after...
Volleyball splits at Rumble in the Rockies

Wichita State volleyball split with their first two opponents – Wyoming and Creighton University – at the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament Friday evening in Laramie, Wyoming. The Shockers won their first match 3-2 against Wyoming in five sets. Junior opposite hitter Sophia Rohling had 20 kills with...
