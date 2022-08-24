The Wichita State volleyball program beat Iowa State for the first time in program history this afternoon, 3-2. The Shockers beat the Cyclones in five sets (21-25, 25-21, 25-27, 25-23, 15-10). The Shockers split with the Cyclones after set one and two. Iowa State put the Shockers down 2-1 after...

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO