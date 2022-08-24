Read full article on original website
wellsvillesun.com
Houghton woman arrested for Grand Larceny and Conspiracy by Livingston County Sheriff
A Wilson NY woman was also arrested for the same crimes. Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of a Niagara County resident and an Allegany County resident on felony grand larceny charges following an investigation. On August 22nd, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a business in...
nyspnews.com
Rochester woman arrested for Petit Larceny
On August 25, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Krista S. Kiblin, 32, of Rochester, NY for Petit Larceny. On August 25, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to the Crosby’s on Clinton Street Road in the town of Batavia for a larceny complaint. An investigation revealed that Krista S. Kiblin, age 32, went into the store and took possession of several items, valued at approximately $200, and then left the store without paying.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
13 WHAM
Three facing felony charges after traffic stop on I-390
Livingston County, N.Y. — Two Cattaraugus County residents and a man from Allegany County are facing charges after a sizeable drug bust on Interstate 390. Livingston County Sheriff's deputies stopped a car on Aug. 18th in Avon. Deputies say Charlene Williams, 49, from Bolivar was driving. Dwayne Motley, 52,...
wellsvillesun.com
Livingston County Sheriff make major drug arrest on I-390, Bolivar woman and two Olean men charged
INTERSTATE 390 – Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty reports the arrest of two Cattaraugus County residents and one Allegany County Resident on felony drug charges following an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office. On August 18th, 2022 at about 7:30pm Deputy Jerry Pilkenton was assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Operation...
Corning man charged with strangling woman in her apartment turned over to county court system
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Corning man accused of strangling and killing a woman in her apartment earlier this month has been turned over to the county court system for potential grand jury action, according to the Corning City Court. Brett Heffner, 29, appeared in the Corning City Court on August 26 for a preliminary […]
rochesterfirst.com
Three arrested for possessing drugs during traffic stop in Livingston County
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) — Three New York residents were arrested last Thursday during a traffic stop on Interstate 390 after an investigation revealed they were in possession of drugs. Livingston County deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Charlene A. Williams of Bolivar, N.Y. Inside the vehicle...
Victim identified in Liberty, Pa. shooting
LIBERTY, Pa. (WETM) — The victim of Friday’s shooting at a Liberty, Pa. restaurant in Tioga County has been identified by Pennsylvania State Police. According to police, 31-year-old Jesus Iran Alicia-Santiago, of Buffalo, N.Y., died after being shot inside the Liberty Park & Ride parking lot located at the intersection of PA414 and US 15 […]
WHEC TV-10
5 arrested in ATV theft operation in Springwater
SPRINGWATER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Five people from Rochester were arrested for an ATV theft operation in Livingston County. They’re accused of stealing an ATV and then crashing it, before trying to run from police. The incident happened Tuesday night around 6:00 p.m. in the town of Springwater. Deputies...
wellsvillesun.com
Village of Wellsville Police Department Reports
Officers make numerous felony arrests including attempted murder. Wellsville Police arrested Jme A. Edwards, age 29 of Wellsville, charging her with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 3rd (Class D Felony) and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 5th. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Wellsville Police and assisted by Allegany County Assistant District Attorney Pete Degnan. Edwards was processed and arraigned before Wellsville Village Justice Thompson. Edwards was released and is due back in Wellsville Village Court at a later date.
Attorney General: Wayne County man’s death caused by ‘self-inflicted gunshot’
In 2021, James died from a gunshot wound while members of the U.S. Marshal's Task Force attempted to serve an arrest warrant in Rochester
Two men arrested in alleged theft of Portville tractor
PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Allegany County men are facing a grand larceny charge in the Tuesday theft of a tractor in the Town of Portville. Around 4:45 p.m. a 1960s Massy Ferguson tractor was reported stolen from Portville in Cattaraugus County. An investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of […]
wnynewsnow.com
Formal Charges Filed In Fatal Drive-by Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Formal charges have been filed in connection with a fatal drive-by shooting in Jamestown one week ago, with one suspect jailed and the other released from police custody due to the state’s bail reform law. Investigators with the Jamestown Police Department first...
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield Woman Accused of Threatening to Harm Someone in Irving
A Westfield woman is facing a charge of 2nd-degree harassment following an incident Wednesday night in Irving. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Routes 5 and 20 shortly after 9:00 PM and discovered that 35-year-old Michelle Balch allegedly threatened to harm another person, then fled the scene. Balch was later found and detained by Dunkirk Police. She was later arrested on the harassment charge, then released with tickets for Hanover Town Court.
Two arrested for welfare fraud in Burdett
Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff's Office.
Reported shooting in Tioga County
Liberty, Pa. — A shooting reportedly occurred Friday afternoon near Liberty in Tioga County. First News Now (FNN) reported that the shooting victim allegedly drove to Liberty Exxon to get help around 3 p.m. The shooting reportedly occurred on the roadway a short distance away. FNN reported that a state trooper said the shooting is an active investigation at this time. The Liberty Exxon is currently closed as police investigate. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151.
chronicle-express.com
Should Yates become a 'Constitutional County?'
PENN YAN — Discussion of a possible resolution declaring Yates County as a "Constitutional County" drew a large crowd of observers —many voicing objections — to a Yates County Legislature ad hoc committee meeting Aug. 22. The ad hoc committee, led by co-chairs Carlie Chilson and Mark...
WHEC TV-10
Greece man arrested for illegal gun possession
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Greece Police made a gun arrest responding to a suspicious incident on North Avenue Wednesday. Detectives secured a search warrant for a residence that led to the recovery of an illegally possessed firearm and the arrest of Raekwon Adams, 21, a Greece resident. Adams was...
nyspnews.com
Clymer man arrested for Insurance Fraud
On August 25th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Colt Miller, 23, of Clymer, for Insurance Fraud 3rd Degree and Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd Degree. The Troopers received a case from the New York State Department of Financial Services reporting that Miller had reported a car accident in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000.00 by his insurance company and that accident actually occurred in November 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown and was processed. Miller was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the French Creek Town Court next month.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Albion man following a domestic incident
On August 20, 2022, State Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, 55, of Albion, NY following a domestic disturbance. On August 20, 2022, State Troopers from the Albion barracks responded to a residence in the town of Albion for a report of a domestic disturbance. Troopers arrested Gregory Moore, age 55, of Albion, after an investigation revealed that Moore threatened and physically assaulted the victim. He was charged with Assault 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, and Criminal Mischief 4th degree.
