On August 25th, 2022, Troopers out of SP Jamestown arrested Colt Miller, 23, of Clymer, for Insurance Fraud 3rd Degree and Attempted Grand Larceny 3rd Degree. The Troopers received a case from the New York State Department of Financial Services reporting that Miller had reported a car accident in January of 2022, but their investigation revealed that Miller had already been paid over $3,000.00 by his insurance company and that accident actually occurred in November 2021. Miller turned himself into SP Jamestown and was processed. Miller was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to appear in the French Creek Town Court next month.

CLYMER, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO