On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO