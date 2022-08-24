Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
This popular steakburger and frozen custard chain is adding 6 more locations in ChicagolandJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day
On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.
Artist recreates and unveils famous car kabob sculpture in Berwyn
The car kabob immortalized in the movie “Wayne’s World” is back in Berwyn. Artist Pete Gamen said his recreation of the famous car kabob is smaller at only 23 feet tall and uses fiberglass go-carts.
Bloomingdale's in Old Orchard Mall closing doors after 27 years in Skokie
After 27 years of serving the north suburbs, Bloomingdales in Old Orchard Mall will shut its door this October.
fox32chicago.com
Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend
CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
fox32chicago.com
Ellis Lakeview residents say they're living in deplorable conditions, file lawsuit
CHICAGO - Longtime residents at Ellis Lakeview on Chicago's South Side say the property is in such bad shape, that it should be condemned. The residents say the building has previously failed many city inspections. Photos attached to a class action lawsuit filed Thursday show deplorable conditions. Residents of the...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Palos Park collects unwanted electronics
The Village of Palos Park helped residents to rid their homes of unwanted electronics that may have just been sitting around taking up space and collecting dust. In partnership with Republic Services, the village hosted its annual Electronics Recycling Event on Friday, August 19, at Palos Park’s Kaptur Center parking lot, 8999 W. 123rd St, Palos Park.
This Cattle Dog mix is looking for his forever home
This is Gumbo. He is an 8-month-old, 54-pound Cattle Dog mix who is as friendly as they come. This handsome boy is happy to snuggle on the couch or play a game of fetch at the park. He loves to be near his human’s side.
Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
msn.com
Village Cuts Deal With Gaslight Bar Owner To Close And Leave Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, IL — The Village of Oak Lawn has reached a tentative agreement with the new owner of the Gaslight Bar, which had its liquor license temporarily suspended this week after two bar patrons were accused of causing a fatal accident after spending the evening at the bar.
wgnradio.com
Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
Kait 8
LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
cwbchicago.com
2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side
Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
napervillemagazine.com
A Brand New Bag
Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022
The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
