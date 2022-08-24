ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

bhhschicago.com

510 W MINER Street #1D

Location, Location, Location! This place is immaculate and beautiful! 2 large bedrooms, with seldom seen 2 full bathrooms, living room with separate dining room. The kitchen is updated with lots of maple cabinets and granite countertop accented by LED lighting. 2 assigned parking spaces and laundry in the building. Located in Downtown Arlington Heights, walking distance to everything!
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Secret Chicago

PAWS Is Waiving Adoption Fees Saturday For ‘Clear The Shelters’ Day

On the tail of National Dog Day this Friday, the anti-cruelty shelter, PAWS, is celebrating with a ‘Clear the Shelters’ day with an adoption event! The city has been seeing an overwhelming overpopulation of animal shelters in the area, so the organization is waving fees to encourage adoption. The event is a nationally recognized event and is meant to help shelters find permanent homes for animals in need. The event allows people to adopt a pet with all fees waived this Saturday. The event goes from noon to 5 PM at The Anti-Cruelty Society, (Located at510 N. La Salle St.) or any of other its adoption locations.  
CHICAGO, IL
Skokie, IL
fox32chicago.com

Anti-Cruelty Society waiving adoption fees this weekend

CHICAGO - You could bring home your new best friend this weekend!. The Anti-Cruelty Society is holding an adoption event Saturday. This is part of the "Clear the Shelters" promotion. All pet adoption fees will be waived. You can adopt from the River North or South Loop adoption centers, and...
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Palos Park collects unwanted electronics

The Village of Palos Park helped residents to rid their homes of unwanted electronics that may have just been sitting around taking up space and collecting dust. In partnership with Republic Services, the village hosted its annual Electronics Recycling Event on Friday, August 19, at Palos Park’s Kaptur Center parking lot, 8999 W. 123rd St, Palos Park.
PALOS PARK, IL
WGN News

Car catches fire, drives off roadway into Des Plaines River

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. — Early Saturday morning, a driver’s car caught on fire and drove off-road into the Des Plaines River. According to the City of Prospect Heights press release, the person in the car was travelling eastbound on River Road towards Milwaukee Avenue around 5:49 a.m. when it hit a gaurdrail and a concrete […]
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Nature trail extension to suburban Niles to begin next year

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. North Branch Trail Extension Connecting Path To Suburban Niles Will Break Ground Next Year: The connection will allow bikers and hikers to access the natural areas at Bunker Hill and the more than 20 miles of trails in the Forest Preserves’ North Branch Trail system.
CHICAGO, IL
Kait 8

LOOK: This dapper mail carrier is turning heads and melting hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

2 detained, 1 car impounded after ‘sideshows’ take over intersections in the Loop, Near South Side

Chicago police detained two people and impounded one vehicle during car “sideshows” that shut down major intersections in the Loop and Near South Side early Saturday. The incidents will also provide early tests of a month-old ordinance that allows the city to seek impoundment of vehicles that are involved in the tire-squealing, smoke-spewing events.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

430 N Garfield Street

Spacious 2 Story Cape Cod Home on one of the prettiest streets in Lombard. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Vaulted ceiling First Floor Family Room. SGD to Large Deck overlooking beautiful park-like yard with Shed. Perfect for entertaining. Oversized Garage 20 x 30. Steps from Grade school. Full unfinished basement. Tranquil family neighborhood. Short walk to downtown, train and school. Pets on case by case basis.
LOMBARD, IL
napervillemagazine.com

A Brand New Bag

Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Museum Free Days For Fall 2022

The days may be getting shorter, but not so short that you can't fit in a free Chicago museum visit. Here's a list of when museums across Chicago are offering free admission for the fall of 2022. Art Institute. Free admission for Chicago residents under 18-years-old everyday. Adler Planetarium. Every...
CHICAGO, IL

