Boca Raton, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Woodfield Country Club Trial Reset For October

Country Club, Where Membership Runs More Than $100,000, Refuses To Pay $5747 To Worker Ordered To Drive Personal Car To Deliver Food… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The David versus Goliath trial that pits a Woodfield Country Club restaurant worker against the massive Boca […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

YouFit to Debut Pickleball Courts in South Florida Locations

Fitness club chain YouFit is bringing pickleball courts to 12 of its South Florida gyms. The sport is becoming one of the fastest-growing athletic pastimes, and now players across Palm Beach, Dade and Broward will be able to partake at a YouFit location near them. The new indoor courts will...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

Will $25 million grant decrease Brightline accidents along corridor with worst fatality rate in nation

Safety improvements are coming to railroad crossings along a 145-mile corridor from Miami-Dade to Brevard counties thanks to a $25 million grant from the federal government. Brightline and government officials announced recently that the grant was awarded to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) to reduce fatalities along a stretch of tracks with the worst fatality rate among the nation’s more than 800 railroads, according to the Associated Press.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES: CHANCE OF DEVELOPMENT GROWING

EAST OF FLORIDA, WAVE SHOWING INCREASED PROBABILITY OF GROWTH. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com SIGNIFICANT UPDATE AT 4:10 p.m. August 27, 2022: CLICK HERE for the latest. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is still nothing to fear at this point, but one of the tropical waves being watched […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton’s Ingrid Noon Killed, Motorcycle Struck By Tesla

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Ingrid Noon, 51, was struck and killed by a car early Friday morning while she was riding a motorcycle. The crash happened in the area of SW 18th Street and Boca Rio Road. The Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Chick-fil-A and controversy coming to Boca Raton neighborhood

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is coming to Boca Raton, along with some controversy. Last month, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board approved to development a 3.5-acre property along N. Federal Highway near NE 28th Street. A Best Western Hotel sits on the property...
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The housing crisis pushes this city to declare an emergency. Will it pave the way for rent control?

Commissioners with the city of Lake Worth Beach have declared a state of emergency over the housing crisis in their area — a method that could pave the way for rent control. The recent decision came after hours of listening to terrified renters, who packed the room of a city meeting with the hopes of demanding protections as they faced unprecedented rent hikes. One man said he only narrowly ...
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES MOVING EAST OF FLORIDA, DEVELOPMENT EXPECTED

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 2PM, August 25, 2022 BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center continues to track two tropical waves which are both entering areas of the Atlantic that may yield conditions that are “conducive for development.” While absolutely no threat to land right […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 74, Charged With DUI After Funky Biscuit Visit

Oxycodone Also Found In Vehicle As She Drove From Boca Raton To Delray Beach, According To Police. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A 74-year-old woman with an assortment of pills, brownies, and admitting to drinking vodka at Boca Raton’s “Funky Biscuit” was arrested and […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
bdb.org

KRUSECOM RELOCATES HQ FROM NEW JERSEY TO PALM BEACH COUNTY

August 26, 2022 – PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL – The Business Development Board, Palm Beach County’s official economic development organization, is pleased to announce the relocation of QSGI INC KruseCom, a global IT asset management company, from New Jersey to 374 North Haverhill Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33415. The company will create 30 jobs with an average salary of $80,000. It leased 30,000 sq. ft. for the company’s headquarters at the Airport Logistics Center.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

