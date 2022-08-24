ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Versprille, Tamburello Hired as Women's Lacrosse Assistant Coaches

SMITHFIELD, R.I.- Bryant women's lacrosse coach Brianna Roche has announced the hiring of Jake Versprille and Zach Tamburello as assistant coaches. Versprille joins the Bulldogs after coaching stops at MIT and Franklin High School. During his time in Cambridge, Versprille coached a USILA First Team All-American, three Academic All-Americans, and numerous All-NEWMAC selections. In 2022, he helped coach the Engineers to school record seasons in goals, assists, and total scoring. Versprille was a four-year player at Springfield College, helping lead the Pride to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances. He graduated in 2016 with a degree in sport management.
Bulldogs Fall to Miami and Niagara on Opening Day

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.- The Bryant women's volleyball team dropped both games of their season-opening doubleheader against Miami (Fla.) and Niagara. They will return tomorrow to take on Hofstra in their final match of the weekend. Miami 3, Bryant 0 (25-23, 25-19, 25-18) Records: Bryant (0-1, 0-0 AE), Miami (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
