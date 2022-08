CHICAGO -- Ismaël Koné scored early before leaving on a red card during first-half stoppage time and CF Montreal turned back the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday. Koné netted his second goal of the season to give Montreal (15-8-4) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute and Romell Quioto found the net for a team-high 15th time five minutes later to make it 2-0. Koné was disqualified after picking up his second yellow card in the third minute of extra time.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO