Wisconsin State

voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
GREEN BAY, WI
drydenwire.com

Wisconsin DNR Investigating Fish Kill In Isabelle Creek

MADISON, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill. DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, WI. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead...
ELLSWORTH, WI
fox47.com

How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?

MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
CAMBRIA, WI
Door County Pulse

Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake

Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
OSHKOSH, WI

