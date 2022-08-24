Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wisconsin using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands near ash trees due to emerald ash borer infestation
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is cautioning hunters to avoid placing deer stands in or near ash trees this deer season as they start scouting properties. According to a release, most ash trees in the southern half of Wisconsin, Door County, and the Mississippi River...
wtaq.com
Likely Cause of Fish Die-Off on Fox River, Bay of Green Bay Identified
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Biologists say they’ve found the likely cause of a large fish die-off on the Bay of Green Bay and the Fox River that was detected in June. Officials say the fish, mostly adult channel catfish, died of a...
wxpr.org
Many kids will have better access to services as Wisconsin accepts Medicaid for teletherapy
Over one third of children throughout the badger state will now have better access to the therapy they need-- all from a tablet or smartphone. DotCom Therapy, a virtual therapy service provider says it now will be accepting Medicaid to provide behavioral, speech, and occupational therapy services to children. Wisconsin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
September is upon us. That means Wisconsin hunting seasons begin Thursday with geese, teal and doves.
In keeping with modern tradition, Wisconsin's 2022 hunting seasons will kick off as the calendar turns to September. The early Canada goose, early teal and mourning dove seasons open Thursday, with most other hunting opportunities, including bow deer, ruffed grouse and wild turkey, to start later in the month. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR urges hunters to avoid ash trees when placing deer stands
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has asked hunters to avoid placing deer stands in ash trees. The reason is that many ash trees are dead due to emerald ash borer. The emerald ash borer is a destructive wood-boring beetle. “Dead and dying ash trees are...
WSAW
102-year-old Plover woman given Wisconsin Broadcasting Association award
PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Lilly Johnson of Plover received a Wisconsin broadcaster’s association award at the age of 102 when Travis Place of 107.9 the Big Cheese’s Trav in the Morning gave her the trophy she helped him win for Best Morning Show. Johnson is a long-term resident...
spectrumnews1.com
Mullet champs: Wisconsin is home to two boys with nationally recognized flow
WISCONSIN — Two local Wisconsin boys are being recognized for having some seriously cool hair. Wisconsin is known for its cheese, sports teams and cold winters. But now it’s also home to some pretty cool hair do’s that are getting national attention. Eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey knows a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPMATTERS
Few reminders before going to the fair, Wisconsin deputies explain
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The smell of fair food, the sound of the crowd, and the excitement riding in the air – it’s the season for fairs! To stay safe in Wisconsin this season, the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is giving some sound advice. The Manitowoc...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Pod living offers another option for Wisconsin families
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Imagine getting a new home in a matter of hours. Not only is it possible, it’s happening right here in northeastern Wisconsin. “It’s a dream come true since I moved here,” said Mary Chapman. It’s a moving day for her, but she’s not going very far. In fact, she’ll just be a doorway away from her daughter at the Green Bay home they share.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin DNR Investigating Fish Kill In Isabelle Creek
MADISON, WI -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is assisting with the investigation of a fish kill. DNR staff observed dead fish in Isabelle Creek flowing south along County Road C in Ellsworth, WI. So far, DNR staff have observed over 600 dead trout and a variety of dead...
fox47.com
How does Wisconsin's 'Castle Doctrine' work?
MADISON, Wis. — A shooting early Friday morning left a masked intruder dead on Madison’s north side and has raised questions about whether the action by one of the home’s residents to kill the intruder was justified under the state’s castle doctrine. While it is a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Wisconsin Task Force 1
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A search-and-rescue team known as Wisconsin Task Force 1 has been formed again and is ready to respond when disaster strikes. The task force played a major role in the response to the May 2017 corn milling plant explosion in Cambria, helping to search for multiple workers who were trapped inside.
UPMATTERS
Couple in Wisconsin fraudulently buy nearly $30k in furniture, using scam statewide
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin were able to fraudulently buy nearly $30,000 of furniture, and authorities said the couple is using the scam across the state. The couple returned one day later on August 24 and bought more furniture. This time the total was $13,250. The...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family of newborn saved by Children’s Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital
Family of newborn saved by Children's Wisconsin to host fundraiser for hospital. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. It was a terrifying moment that Gino Fazzari...
This Is Wisconsin's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism put together a list of the most popular cheap food in each state.
Door County Pulse
Johnsongrass Discovered at Clark Lake
Association helps county kill invader that can harm livestock. County officials aren’t sure how a clump of invasive tall grasses wound up near Clark Lake, but they certainly want to kill it. Mark Weisse, chair of the Clark Lake Association’s Water Quality and Vegetation Control Committee, said the Door...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Justice Dept. takes over case of Fox River boat crash
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice confirmed with Action 2 News it is taking over the case of a hit-and-run boat crash on the Fox River and “any potential prosecution.”. The DOJ did not provide a reason that it was taking over the review. As Action...
WEAU-TV 13
Vintage tractor collector from Wisconsin makes seventh trip to Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Thursday kicked off the second week of the Alaska State Fair, and the crowds started showing up right as the gates opened at 11 a.m for Alaska Agriculture Day. While the Division of Agriculture hosted the Tundra Chef Cook-off Challenge, vintage tractor collector John Baum greeted...
milwaukeeindependent.com
Signs of hope: Wisconsin medical advisors urge caution as COVID-19 hospitalizations fluctuate
One-third of Wisconsin counties have high community levels of COVID-19, a federal designation that carries a recommendation for universal masking indoors away from home. Those counties are home to more than half of Wisconsin residents and range from major metropolitan areas to much smaller and lesser-populated parts of the state.
Comments / 0