FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theprescotttimes.com
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
Sedona Red Rock News
Rainbow Trailer Park residents in Oak Creek Canyon face rezoning that threaten their homes
Rainbow Trailer Park residents are facing the loss of their homes in Oak Creek Canyon north of Sedona. At a neighborhood meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at the Rainbow Trout Farm, Michelle Bach, designer and planner with EAPC Architects Engineers, of Phoenix discussed the rezoning of the three parcels totaling 22.11 acres, and reducing the number of residences from about 80 trailers to 43 manufactured homes. The parcels include the Rainbow Trout Farm, Rainbow Trailer Park and Living Springs Camp.
KTAR.com
Father accused of kidnapping 6-month-old boy in Scottsdale caught in Flagstaff
PHOENIX – A 6-month-old boy was safely recovered in Flagstaff on Wednesday after his father allegedly kidnapped him in Scottsdale, authorities said. Carlos Umberto Guardado Orellano, 19, is accused of taking the child from his ex-girlfriend and threatening to harm him if she didn’t meet him in Flagstaff, the Scottsdale Police Department said Thursday.
Yavapai County sergeant involved in fatal collision with a pedestrian
PHOENIX — A 74-year-old woman died Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Yavapai County sergeant while she was crossing the street. Donna Gordon, of Yarnell, was killed around 7 p.m. near Highway 89 and Post Road, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
theprescotttimes.com
Urgent Police Seek Help to Find Runaway Teen
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile Phillip Bogue Jr. He was last seen by his father on August 15, 2022, while wearing blue Air Force One shoes, baggy pants, and a white t‐shirt. He is described as a 16‐year‐old black male, 5’5”, 140lbs with a lean build, brown eyes, and curly brown hair. He has a tattoo on his right forearm. He had packed all his clothes and left on foot from his residence in Prescott Valley.
theprescotttimes.com
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP DRUG DEALERS
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP RIMROCK DRUG DEALERS. Earlier this month Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking (PANT) was given information that Daniel McKissick of Rimrock has been selling methamphetamine in the 5000 block of Banty Ridge Rd area. After verifying the information, probable cause was established to apply for a search warrant which was granted.
AZFamily
Woman killed after being hit by a car driven by YCSO sergeant in Yarnell, deputies say
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a 74-year-old woman was killed after being hit by a car that was being driven by a Yavapai County sergeant. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night around 7 p.m. on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell. Deputies on the scene reported that the sergeant was on his way home from his shift when the crash happened. At this time, impairment isn’t suspected to be a factor, The Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit is now investigating to try to figure out what happened.
