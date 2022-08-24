ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year

(WGGB/WSHM) -- Many local school districts are facing staffing challenges and will open their doors to students with several positions left unfilled. “Our administrative team has interviewed like crazy over the summer,” said Lori Lyncosky, president of the Westfield Education Association. At the start of the summer, Westfield Public...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst College sends out accidental emergency alert notices to campus community members on Friday afternoon

The Amherst College emergency AC alert system malfunctioned on Friday afternoon and sent out emergency notices to multiple members of the Amherst College community. “Please note there is no emergency,” Amherst College posted on its Twitter account. “Members of our community may have received an AC alert. Please be advised that this was a system malfunction. There is no event occurring.”
AMHERST, MA
amherstindy.org

Changes In Amherst Voter Precinct Maps Effective December 31, 2021

Pursuant to MGL Ch. 54 §6, the Town of Amherst has changed its voting precincts as a result of population changes from the 2020 Federal Census. For all voters, your precinct number has changed to reflect the renaming of precincts to correspond to their districts. To view updated precincts,...
AMHERST, MA
wamc.org

After claiming he never endorsed broken windows policing at debate, Berkshire DA candidate Shugrue explains a second instance where he publicly backed it

Pittsfield, Massachusetts attorney Timothy Shugrue is running for Berkshire District Attorney in the September 6th Democratic primary. In his bid to unseat first-term progressive Andrea Harrington, Shugrue has described her as inexperienced, characterized her reform efforts as an “awful experiment,” and said that the office must once again prosecute lower level crimes, dismiss fewer cases, and work more closely with law enforcement. In a debate on Pittsfield Community Television earlier this month, Shugrue claimed to have never endorsed the controversial practice of broken windows policing — a claim WAMC investigated and disproved. Shugrue appeared to back the concept – one he attacked as racist weeks later – in a WTBR interview in July. In a statement to WAMC, Shugrue said he had forgotten about the comments and that he should have made his opposition clear at the time. On Thursday, WAMC sat down with Shugrue in his Pittsfield office to discuss a quote from his 2004 DA campaign where he once again appeared to endorse broken windows policing, as well as his recent campaign press release that says Harrington has let down Berkshire youth.
PITTSFIELD, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chicopee (MA)

On the east bank of the Connecticut River, Chicopee is just upstream from Springfield and part of the metro area. In the 19th century the banks of the Chicopee River were an industrial hotbed, lined with an unusual assortment of factories, from textile mills to paper mills and brass and iron foundries.
CHICOPEE, MA
Register Citizen

Absent CTtransit bus drivers in Hartford area leaving commuters stranded

HARTFORD — With more than 20 percent of its Hartford drivers calling out of work recently, the Connecticut public bus system has reduced service in the area — leaving many commuters stranded. CTtransit’s Hartford division is experiencing a bus driver absentee rate of 21 percent, which is nearly...
HARTFORD, CT
thereminder.com

Phase 1 of Carriage Grove development set for 2023 construction start

BELCHERTOWN – The redevelopment of the Belchertown State School, dubbed the Carriage Grove project by MassDevelopment, seeks to bring new mixed-use developments to the former site of the state school. According to the MassDevelopment website, the project covers 24 acres and up to 581,000 square feet of mixed-use development.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
westernmassnews.com

Local woman buys Springfield girl brand-new bike after theft

School districts facing staffing challenges ahead of new academic year. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Students begin fall move-in at two Springfield colleges. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass. Updated: 9 hours ago. Friday storms cause some damage to parts of western Mass.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Amazon is shutting down five warehouses in Massachusetts

BOSTON -- Amazon is closing down five warehouses in Massachusetts.The facilities that are closing are in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield. There are plans to renovate the warehouses in Mansfield and Randolph. "We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities," Amazon spokesperson Caitlin McLaughlin said in a statement. "As part of that effort, we'll be closing our delivery stations in Milford, Dedham, Everett, Randolph, and Mansfield and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations in Massachusetts."Amazon is working with employees to offer them work opportunities at nearby sites, and to accommodate their scheduling preferences.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
valleyadvocate.com

A stunning sight: Easthampton man commissions dragon painting on his downtown home as an anniversary gift

Stephen Parmenter married his wife Nina on a special, palindromic date: Nov. 11, 2011. Read another way: 11/11/11. So as the couple’s 11th anniversary approaches, Parmenter knew his anniversary gift to his wife had to be special. Nina is originally from Vietnam, having grown up in the area near Ha Long Bay. The name Ha Long means “descending dragon” in Vietnamese, so that’s exactly what Parmenter decided to get her: a dragon.
EASTHAMPTON, MA

